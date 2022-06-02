ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada, IA

Nevada girls soccer falls to Assumption in state tournament for 6th time since 2013

By Joe Randleman, Ames Tribune
 3 days ago
Nevada played the best 60 minutes of its life in the Class 1A semifinals of the girls state soccer tournament Thursday at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines.

But it still wasn't quite enough to get past defending state champion Davenport Assumption.

The Cubs fell in a shootout by a 2-1 score. It is the sixth time Assumption has knocked them out of the state tournament since 2013.

"I'm super proud of this team," Nevada senior midfielder Tessa Borwick said. "I think we had a lot of good chances. I'm really proud of everyone. I really love this team and I'm really happy with how much we've grown since the beginning of the year."

Borwick converted fifth-seeded Nevada's first penalty kick of the shootout. But the Cubs were off on their next two when Mayzi Weig was high with a shot and Savannah Skaggs had her shot deflected by Knight keeper Dawsen Dorsey.

Nevada keeper Maddie Dunham gave the Cubs hope when she deflected the PK attempt by Assumption's Jade Jackson on the Knights' fourth attempt. But Alexandria Arnaud was high on the Cubs fourth attempt to end the shootout.

"I'm very proud of my team and myself," Dunham said. "It was a hard way to lose."

Borwick gave Nevada hope with just under six minutes left in regulation.

With her team trailing 1-0, Borwick got a look from 35 yards out and let one go. Known for her cannon of a leg, Borwick sent a perfect ball sailing high and on target. The ball caught Dorsey off guard when she came up to defend it, sailing over her head and into the net to tie the game.

"Somebody set me up really well," Borwick said. "I was able to get my left foot on it and get it over the goalie."

The first half was an even battle that ended in a scoreless tie. But top-seeded Assumption really started to pressure Nevada eight minutes into the second half.

The Knights got a couple of great looks, with Dunham making a spectacular save to the right side in a scrum 13 minutes into the half.

But two minutes later, Assumption found its opening. Dru Dorsey got the ball near the goal and slipped it past Dunham for a 1-0 Knight lead.

That was the only time the Knights got one past Dunham until the shootout. The Cub keeper was sensational, making 19 saves before the shootout to help give her team a chance to pull off the upset.

"The whole week she's been spectacular," Borwick said. "This is her first year as our goalie. She stepped up and did really well for us. I'm so happy to have her."

Dunham just took over as the starting varsity keeper this year. The Cub senior had great seasons in volleyball and basketball, so she wasn't bothered by the high-stakes atmosphere of the state tournament.

"Just don't think about the pressure," Dunham said. "If you think about it, you'll mess up. You've just got to keep going strong."

Nevada finished the season at 13-7. Borwick, Dunham and the rest of the Cub senior class helped Nevada make the state tournament 10 years in a row and she expects that streak to continue next season.

"It's been a lot of fun, that's for sure," Borwick said. "Our freshman year, we had a lot of really good seniors. Our sophomore year, we would've had good seniors. Our junior year, we had good seniors and hopefully this year we were good seniors. We had a lot of good chemistry and they'll be good next year. Look out for Nevada next year."

Assumption takes a 16-4 record into the 1A championship game against Des Moines Christian (20-1), which defeated Underwood in the other 1A semifinal, 2-0.

The 1A girls state championship game takes place Saturday at 10 a.m. on Field 9 at the Cownie Soccer Complex.

Davenport Assumption 2, Nevada 1 (shootout)

Nevada 0 1 0 0 0 — 1

Assumption 0 1 0 0 1 — 2

Scoring

Second half

DA — Dru Dorsey (Gracen Ruggles), 55:04

N — Tessa Borwick, 74:10

Shootout

DA — Ruggles

N — Borwick

DA — Lyvia Hulsbrink

DA — Nataly Bahns

Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa teacher faces allegations tied to Costa Rica trip and student he kissed in 2014

An Iowa high school teacher accused of inappropriate conduct with students on a trip to Costa Rica is now fighting allegations that he kissed an 18-year-old student in 2014. Chad Wieland of Oxford has filed a court petition seeking judicial review of an April decision by the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners. He alleges that […] The post Iowa teacher faces allegations tied to Costa Rica trip and student he kissed in 2014 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa Primary Election is just three days away

DES MOINES, Iowa — We are just three days away from the primary election in Iowa. County Auditor offices were open across the state today for in-person absentee voting. The Polk County Election office is closed tomorrow, but will be open for early voting on Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
POLK COUNTY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Iowa Army National Guard soldier was victim of deadly Ames shooting

Shooter also was a member of the Iowa Army National Guard. Spc. Eden M. Montang, who joined the Iowa Army National Guard in August 2019, was one of the two victims killed in the deadly shooting at Cornerstone Church in Ames, Iowa, on June 2, according to a news relase from the Iowa Army National Guard.
AMES, IA
bleedingheartland.com

Welcome to Iowa, land of entrapment

Carl Olsen is the founder of Iowans for Medical Marijuana. If you have travel plans this summer, you might want to consider a route that avoids Iowa. Last week, the Iowa Supreme Court denied protection for an out-of-state medical marijuana patient. William Morris covered the ruling for the Des Moines...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Casino Fined After Allowing Adult To Bring 4-Year-Old Onto Gaming Floor

(Burlington, IA) — State gambling regulators have fined an eastern Iowa casino for letting a customer bring a four-year-old onto the gaming floor. Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission administrator Brian Ohorilko says it happened at the Catfish Bend Casino in Burlington when “the security officer did not challenge the individual and prevent the situation from occurring.” Ohorilko says, “the minor was sitting on the lap of the adult and pushing buttons on the machine — an employee did eventually notice it and removed the customer from the floor.” There was another incident at the Catfish Bend casino involving someone older — but still under the age of 21 — who gambled for more than half an hour before security intervened. The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission has fined the Burlington casino 40-thousand dollars for the two incidents.
BURLINGTON, IA
