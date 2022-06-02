Live shopping events

Seeing organic content about products fires up enthusiasm. TikTok’s LIVE Shopping component is all about bonding, informing, and engaging with customers in real time. Delivering information or answering questions on the spot can be that subtle push that lands a sale. Additionally, brands learn about their customers. Shopping fans should look out for livestream events (think back-to-school deals, Black Friday, etc.), replete with influencers, music, and interactive entertainment, geared toward introducing products and shopping.