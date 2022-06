The month before Elvis Presley performed two New Bern shows in May 1955 his then-risqué Baby Let’s Play House had been released by Sun Records. Reaching the Top Five on the country charts, it would be his first hit record but it wouldn’t be enough to keep the Craven County farmers in their seats. The environs of New Bern were still rural and predominantly agricultural. The tobacco farmers and their families had come to see Grand Ole Opry stars Hank Snow and Slim Whitman.

