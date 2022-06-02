ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Projects Construction Update – May 2022

Cover picture for the articleThe paved trail in the segment of trail between Peachtree Industrial and Level Creek Road was opened on June 1. TriScapes, the city’s contractor is finalizing the trail shoulders and getting any remaining disturbed areas stabilized with mulch. They are also pouring the deck of Bridge #2 this week. This bridge...

appenmedia.com

Records show Atkins had limited hand in Oxbo Road project in 2017

ROSWELL, Ga. — Records obtained by the Herald May 17 support claims by city staff that engineering consultant Atkins North America had little to zero direct involvement in the Oxbo Road realignment project. The firm, based in Atlanta, was the target of criticism May 9 after the City Council...
ROSWELL, GA
accesswdun.com

Downtown Gainesville to grow even more with $35 million development

An Atlanta-based developer is the latest company to choose the growing North Georgia city as the site for its latest multi-family build at Midland Gainesville. The 214 unit building will sit on a nearly five-acre lot in an area already booming with new development. Gainesville community and economic development director...
GAINESVILLE, GA
Lifewnikk

Lawrenceville, GA Apartment List | $987 and up

Living in Lawrenceville, Ga. Located in Gwinnette County and located northeast of the downtown district, Lawrenceville, Ga. is a highly rated suburb for many reasons, which include highly rated public schools, unique shops, and fine dining. This suburb is also full of historical gems that have been around for years, such as the Gwinnett Historic Courthouse. While all of these qualities are fantastic, Lawrenceville is one of the rare suburbs that is actually full of affordable apartment complexes, which is why a lot of young people on the rise relocate here.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
Sugar Hill, GA
Georgia Government
fayette-news.net

Solid waste and recycling service days to change for many City customers

GFL, the solid waste and recycling collection contractor for the City of Fayetteville, announced it will consolidate its collection dates for customers within the city limits of Fayetteville beginning the week of June 6. Instead of collecting Monday through Friday each week, GFL will now operate all of its routes on Wednesdays and Thursdays.
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER STATE OF GEORGIA COUNTY OF ROCKDALE

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER STATE OF GEORGIA COUNTY OF ROCKDALE Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained with that certain Security Deed dated November 2, 2006, from William C. Hall and Bobbie Latonya Peek-Hall, deceased, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Millennium Bank N.A., recorded on November 8, 2006 in Deed Book 4073 at Page 305 Rockdale County, Georgia records, having been last sold, assigned, transferred and conveyed to Wilmington Trust, NA, successor trustee to Citibank, N.A., as Trustee f/b/o holders of Structured Asset Mortgage Investments II Inc., Bear Stearns ALT-A Trust 2007-1, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-1 by Assignment and said Security Deed having been given to secure a note dated November 2, 2006, in the amount of $174,250.00, and said Note being in default, the undersigned will sell at public outcry during the legal hours of sale before the door of the courthouse of Rockdale County, Georgia, on July 5, 2022 the following described real property (hereinafter referred to as the "Property"): ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 240, OF THE 16TH DISTRICT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BEING LOT/S 11 OF SUBDIVISION FOR HEAD REALTY CO., NOMINEES AS SHOWN ON PLAT PREPARED FOR HEAD REALTY CO., NOMINEE DATED JANUARY 14, 1973, PREPARED BY L.D. PATRICK, REGISTERED SURVEYOR AND MORE FULLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN CORNER LOCATED ON THE NORTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF GRANADE ROAD, SAID IRON PIN BEING LOCATED, A DISTANCE OF 50 FEET SOUTHEAST FROM THE SOUTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF SMYRNA ROAD, AS MEASURED ALONG THE NORTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF GRANADE ROAD; THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 01 MINUTES EAST ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF LOT 10, SAID SUBDIVISION, A DISTANCE OF 541 FEET TO AN IRON PIN CORNER; THENCE SOUTH 01 DEGREE 17 MINUTES 30 SECONDS WEST, A DISTANCE OF 150 FEET TO AN IRON PIN CORNER; THENCE NORTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF GRANADE ROAD; THENCE NORTH 16 DEGREES 06 MINUTES WEST ALONG THE NORTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF GRANADE ROAD, A DISTANCE OF 70 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE NORTH 36 DEGREES 05 MINUTES WEST ALONG THE NORTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF GRANADE ROAD, A DISTANCE OF 107.6 FEET TO AN IRON PIN AT THE POINT OF BEGINNING. The debt secured by the Security Deed and evidenced by the Note and has been, and is hereby, declared due and payable because of, among other possible events of default, failure to make the payments as required by the terms of the Note. The debt remaining is in default and this sale will be made for the purposes of paying the Security Deed, accrued interest, and all expenses of the sale, including attorneys' fees. Notice of intention to collect attorneys' fees has been given as provided by law. To the best of the undersigned's knowledge, the person(s) in possession of the property are William C. Hall and Bobbie Latonya Peek-Hall, deceased. The property, being commonly known as 1776 Granade Rd South, Conyers, GA, 30094 in Rockdale County, will be sold as the property of William C. Hall and Bobbie Latonya Peek-Hall, deceased, subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien and not yet due and payable), any matters affecting title to the property which would be disclosed by accurate survey and inspection thereof, and all assessments, liens, encumbrances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record to the Security Deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A.Section 44-14-162.2, the name, address and telephone number of the individual or entity who shall have the full authority to negotiate, amend or modify all terms of the above described mortgage is as follows: Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc., 3217 S. Decker Lake Dr., Salt Lake City, UT 84119, 888-349-8955. The foregoing notwithstanding, nothing in O.C.G.A. Section 44-14-162.2 shall require the secured creditor to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the mortgage instrument. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under U.S. Bankruptcy code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. Albertelli Law Attorney for Wilmington Trust, NA, successor trustee to Citibank, N.A., as Trustee f/b/o holders of Structured Asset Mortgage Investments II Inc., Bear Stearns ALT-A Trust 2007-1, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-1 as Attorney in Fact for William C. Hall and Bobbie Latonya Peek-Hall, deceased 100 Galleria Parkway, Suite 960 Atlanta, GA 30339 Phone: (770) 373-4242 By: Rohan Rupani For the Firm THIS FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. - 21-007972 A-4750259 06/05/2022, 06/12/2022, 06/19/2022, 06/26/2022 950-71884.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Gwinnett County Commission bans smoking in most outdoor public places

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -Gwinnett County is cracking down on all forms of smoking in public places. A new county ordinance is banning smoking in public outdoor workspaces and public outdoor recreational areas like parks and plazas, and outdoor concert venues in the unincorporated areas of the county. Gwinnett Commissioner Kirkland...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Michelle Hall

Here’s why a Cumming landmark is turning orange this weekend

The 'Cumming Home' water tower is orange in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day(Photo/Sam Hall) (Forsyth County, GA) When driving in Forsyth County this weekend, take special note of the ‘Cumming Home’ water tower off Georgia Highway 400 at exit 14. It will be lit orange in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day.
CUMMING, GA
The Georgia Sun

Which county has the best tasting water in Georgia?

You may not think much about how the water that comes out of your faucet tastes compares to the water in other counties. However, there Georgia Association of Water Professionals does think about this and conducts a blind taste test to see who has the best drinking water. This year,...
Forsyth County News

Here's why property assessments went up

Update (June 3, 4 p.m.): Officials with the Forsyth County government and Forsyth County Schools have notified Forsyth County News that a video discussing property assessments used an incorrect figure for the school bond millage rate. In 2021, the rate was 2.418 mills, and the rate has been proposed at 1.418 mills for 2022.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
travellens.co

21 Best Things to Do in Helen, GA

One of the finest ways to find your perfect travel destination is by choosing a location that offers the best of both worlds. It should be someplace amidst the serenity of nature, between the mountains, but also somewhere with the prettiest buildings and streets to give you the quintessential town-like feel.
HELEN, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb and other parts of north and central Georgia

The National Weather Service, has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of north and central Georgia for Saturday June 4. It warns of isolated thunderstorms capable of producing gusty winds, locally heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning. The outlook for this afternoon mostly applies to central...
Monroe Local News

Box truck hauling appliances overturns on Old Monroe-Madison Highway

WALTON COUNTY, GA (June 4, 2022) – At 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Walton County Fire Rescue responded to a crash involving a single-axle box truck that had overturned on Old Monroe-Madison Hwy at Nunnally Shoals Road. WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said it was hauling appliances. League said the driver...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Kayaker pulled from water at South Shore Park

ACWORTH, Ga. — Bystanders pulled a kayaker out of the water in Cobb County on Friday, according to the fire department. Fire officials said they were called to South Shore Park, where a kayak had overturned. When they got there, bystanders performed CPR on the person they pulled out...
COBB COUNTY, GA

