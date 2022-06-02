State House Speaker says AR-15 ban not the answer to mass shootings

“Behind The Headlines,” hosted by Eric Barnes, CEO of The Daily Memphian, airs Fridays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 8:30 a.m. on WKNO. Watch the show now via the video link atop this story or listen to the podcast version, which includes extended conversation not part of the TV show.

The Speaker of the Tennessee House of Representatives says there is a “massive debate” about gun control underway in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas, shooting in which an 18-year old legally bought an AR-15 and killed 21 people including 19 fourth-grade students.

But Cameron Sexton said on the WKNO Channel 10 program “Behind The Headlines” that he does not favor a ban on AR-15s or limits on buying any other weapons.

“No, I don’t think so. Banning certain guns doesn’t stop violence,” he said. “It doesn’t stop criminals. You can ban guns all you wanted to and people are still going to commit crimes.”

Sexton then linked the increase in violent crime to inflation that he blames on President Joe Biden.

“You have right now with the Biden economy — with high inflation, high cost, high gas prices — you are going to see an increase in petty thefts and crime because people can’t afford stuff,” he said.

Sexton was in Memphis on the same day Democratic U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen of Memphis told fellow members of the House Judiciary Committee that “there’s something gun-crazed about our country that we need to deal with.”

The House committee met Thursday, June 2, in Washington, D.C., to consider a gun control bill that so far does not include an assault weapons ban.

Cohen pushed for such a ban to be included in the bill that is given little chance of clearing the U.S. Senate in whatever form it eventually takes.

“The public is demanding that we take action. They’ve seen what happened in Uvalde, Texas. They’ve seen what happened in Buffalo. They’ve seen what happened last night in Tulsa,” he said in the committee session.

“There are limits to the Second Amendment ... assault weapons are one of those limits that we had for 10 years, and during that time we had less mass killings in this country, and we should have it again,” Cohen said. “They put holes in their bodies so large that there is no way they could survive. They are weapons of war and weapons of death and weapons of destruction that we should not permit out here.

“And when someone who’s 18 years old, right after their birthday, and one of the first things they do is buy an assault weapon — that should be a red flag,” Cohen said.

Republican U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee appeared to respond to the House committee discussion Thursday in a tweet. It is unusual because she and Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Hagerty of Tennessee have each focused on other issues in their social media messaging since the Uvalde shootings.

The Tennessee General Assembly approved a permitless gun “open carry” law last year that allows those 21 years old and older to carry firearms without any permit. This past year in Nashville, there was a bill to lower that age for open carry to 18 years old.

The bill to lower the age failed but is expected to return in some form next year.

“I think there is a massive debate going on. There’s people who are blaming the guns for what happened,” Sexton said. “There’s people who are saying we need more mental health. I think what we need to do is sit down with individuals and with stakeholders and try to figure out what is a solution to this. You do have a Second Amendment right that a lot of people hold true — I hold true.”

On the question of the amount of ammunition and the AR-15s’ ability to fire continuously, Sexton said: “I get what people are saying. But also in that instance you have to look at law enforcement not coming in for 45 minutes. You also have to look at protocols that broke down.”

Sexton also said 18-year-olds can join the military and get guns, but that comes with lots of mandatory training.

“I think anybody who wants to carry a handgun should have training,” he said. “It should be up to them to make that decision.”

The current open carry law does not provide for any mandatory training in Tennessee.

On other topics, Sexton said the “truth in sentencing” measure that became law without the signature of Gov. Bill Lee earlier this year is part of a larger approach that separates violent offenders from nonviolent offenders.

Lee’s opposition to the legislation, which stopped short of a veto, was because he said it would mean crowded state prisons and wouldn’t have the effect of changing behavior or reducing crime.

“If we need to build more prisons, I don’t understand the concept of why we don’t build more prisons,” Sexton said. “Why is it a bad thing?”

He also said the General Assembly could add to the law in the 2023 session.

“One of the biggest issues the state has in Shelby County is juvenile crime,” Sexton said. “We don’t have any program in place for most — there are some nonprofit community groups — to do a juvenile intervention program.”