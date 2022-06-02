New Bid Posting The Woodlands Township Parks and Facilities Landscape Maintenance Services

1.15 Lot Acres Lot Sq. Ft. Bathroom(s): 4.5 Total Area: 4466 Sq. Ft. Spectacular, light & bright home with a gorgeous pool/spa and workshop is nestled on 1.15 acres in sought-after, gated Thousand Oaks community. A appealing island kitchen features granite counters, stainless-steel appliances, abundant cabinetry, lovely backsplash & an amazing 6-burner gas cooktop. This fine home has it all: formal dining with dry bar, handsome study boasting glass French doors, guest bedroom down & much more! Downstairs, an enormous owner’s retreat with a large sitting area overlooks the pool & lush backyard. Spa-like bath provides dual sinks, vanity, whirlpool tub, enlarged frameless shower & walk-in closet. Upstairs, 4 spacious beds and 2 full baths surround a large game room with a desk area. Oversized 3-car attached garage and workshop that can house 2 add'l cars is a homeowner’s dream! Tranquil lifestyle with sparkling pool is the centerpiece of a huge back yard offers ample space to run and play. Pristine home provides great location, exemplary schools & LOW TAXES!
