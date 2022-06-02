New Bid Posting The Woodlands Township Parks and Facilities Landscape Maintenance Services

The opening of the new segment of the Grand Parkway that links New Caney to Baytown and the widening of the I-69 (US 59) corridor have garnered the attention of many motorists traveling through Liberty County in recent months. The new segment of the Grand Parkway opened on May 19 while the I-69 project is still ongoing; however, those two projects make up only a small portion of the projects that are currently underway or are in the works for Liberty County.

LIBERTY COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO