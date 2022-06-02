ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BHS graduation “moves forward”

By Bill Morgan, Staff Writer
patriotnewsmn.com
 3 days ago

Becker High School held their 2022 graduation service on the grassy field of Eppard Stadium last Friday under sunny skies. To kick things off, the fanfare & processional was spotlighted by the Minnesota Orchestra’s version of Pomp and Circumstance. That was followed by the presentation of Colors by the Becker American...

patriotnewsmn.com

CBS Minnesota

Annandale GSA Says District Won’t Allow Teachers To Put Up Pride Flags, Organize Student Walkout

ANNANDALE, Minn. (WCCO) – Some students in central Minnesota walked out of class to protest their school district’s response to pride displays in the classroom. The walkout was organized by the group The Gay Straight Alliance. They say the district has not allowed teachers to keep rainbow flags in their rooms, or signs that say “safe space.” The students who walked out of class at Annandale High School in protest were also joined by alumni and parents. They said the issue is important because LGBTQ+ youth are bullied in school and need support. “All of freshman year I kept a pride flag up on...
kvsc.org

Highway 23 ‘North Gap’ Project Update from Paynesville to Richmond

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has an update on a major construction project on Highway 23 between Paynesville and Richmond. The project is called the ‘North Gap’ and beginning Monday, June 6 a detour of County Road 43 begins. The road will be closed from just north of Fellows Road to Highway 22 as workers replace a culvert.
PAYNESVILLE, MN
bulletin-news.com

Former St. Paul Priest Passes Away After Contracting Infection

While presiding at mass at Pax Christi Catholic Church in Eden Prairie, Father Michael Byron refused to sit in a chair on the predella. “He would walk up to the altar when the ritual required it, but otherwise he was sat with the congregation,” Carol Bishop, Pax Christi’s parish director, said. “He was simply one of the people.” He was adamant about the concept that “we” are the church. He was passionate about the people’s baptismal call, and he believed that it was this common call that truly united us as a community.”
SAINT PAUL, MN
willmarradio.com

Judge rules St. Paul vaccine mandate was improperly imposed

(St. Paul, MN) -- A Ramsey County judge has ruled the city of St. Paul improperly imposed a COVID vaccine mandate on its unionized employees without negotiating. Judge Leonardo Castro called the mandate an unfair labor practice. He wrote that city officials did what they thought was right in the midst of a pandemic but the mandate was intrusive and it required the employees to give up their bodily autonomy in order to keep their jobs. The unions sued last year. A city spokesperson says the judge’s decision is being reviewed.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KEYC

Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A garbage company has stopped picking up yard waste in at least seven metropolitan cities due a lack of drivers. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had suspended yard waste service in Robbinsdale, Stillwater, Columbia Heights, Little Canada, St. Anthony, St. Paul and Vadnais Heights due to a staffing shortage.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Power 96

Minnesota Man Busted Tanning On Top Of Elementary School

There have been some weird crimes making headlines lately but this one might be the absolute weirdest. I guess our long Minnesota winters really have made us lose it a little bit. One example of a weird story comes from Wisconsin. Let's just say a town named Spread Eagle is...
SAVAGE, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Minnesota nurses attack hospital executive pay ahead of union negotiations

Amy Forkner points to a report from the Minnesota Nurses Association that found poor management was the most common reason nurses quit over the past two years. Photo by Max Nesterak/Minnesota Reformer. The Minnesota Nurses Association has come out swinging against hospital executives as they prepare to negotiate new union...
MINNESOTA STATE
patriotnewsmn.com

Wright County Sheriff's Department Activity Report

Wright County Sheriff’s Office Activity Report for Period Ending May 29, 2022. May 23rd: Ethan Paul Coons, 20 of Hanover was arrested in Hanover - Wright Co. warrant - 5th degree-controlled substance. Valerie Olive Mabera, 52 of Brooklyn Center was arrested in Hennepin Co. - Wright Co. warrant - 1st degree DWI. Anthony Edward Stewart, 31 of Annandale was arrested in Annandale - charge of domestic assault. Jacob Joseph Bradley Stoeckel, 37 of Robbinsdale was arrested in Anoka Co. - Wright Co. warrant - violation of no contact order.
CBS Minnesota

Fire Guts Historic Fort Snelling Officer’s Building

Originally published June 2 ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Fire gutted a historic building Thursday that’s part of Fort Snelling’s Upper Post. Minneapolis Fire Chief Bryan Tyner says multiple 911 calls about the fire at Building 53 — also known as the Historic Fort Snelling Officer’s Building — started coming in at about 2:30 p.m. When crews arrived, 40-50 mph winds were blowing the fire through the roof of the three-story brick building “like a tornado.” Tyner says workers inside were “lucky to get out,” with the last of the workers coming out when crews arrived. Two firefighters suffered minor hand burns from melting...
mspmag.com

At Creekside Supper Club, the Past Is Perfect

Unable to score a reservation for a table at the new Creekside Supper Club and Lounge in south Minneapolis, I crept in early one evening and sat at the bar. I looked around. None of the usual suspects were anywhere to be seen! Odd. I leaned on the funny vinyl pad on the customer edge of the bar—that sort of low-cost, comfy thing I’ve only ever seen at old dives and never anywhere new—and I watched the house fill up—Ronettes playing on the sound system and popover baskets hitting every table.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Kandiyohi County resident succumbs to COVID-related illness

(St. Paul MN-) The Minnesota Department of Health Thursday released it's COVID-19 report from the past weekend. They reported 4813 additional cases and reinfections of COVID, and 9 deaths, including a person in their late 90s from Kandiyohi County. The 4813 cases average out to just over 1600 per day over the 3-day period. There were 131 cases reported in Stearns County, 35 in Kandiyohi, 12 in Pope, 9 in Chippewa, 8 in Meeker, 7 in Renville and 4 in Swift County.
B102.7

This Is The Oldest Beer In Minnesota And It’s Really Old

This brewery was founded one year before Minnesota was even declared a state and it's the home of the state's oldest beer. James Buchanan was sworn in as President of the United States. Mark Twain began his childhood apprenticeship to become a River Pilot. Joseph Gayetty invented Toilet Paper. 18-year-old...
Hastings Star Gazette

PHOTOS: An oasis in Hastings is for sale

This Hastings house is a must see. The kitchen, dining room and living room share one open space. At the center of the room is a huge island with five sides. the unique island has a bar top and a stove top. A modern vent hood hangs above the stove.
patriotnewsmn.com

Sherburne County Sheriff's Activity Report

The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne County Jail for the alleged offense(s):. Victor Daniel Hernandez Trejo, 27 of No Permanent Address - GM 3rd degree DWI. Nicholas Richard Lehmann, 44 of Stacy, MN 55079 - GM 3rd degree DWI. Gloria Monique Jones, 32 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 - FEL 2nd degree assault. Brandon Dale Hoffman, 31 of Big Lake, MN 55309 - MSD domestic assault. Katie Lynn Williams, 39 of Elk River, MN 55330 - MSD 4th degree DWI. Albert Deleon Jr., 50 of Princeton, MN 55371 - GM 3rd degree DWI. Maurice Andrew Meyer, 61 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 - GM driving after cancellation - IPS. Enoch B. Kerkulah, 24 of Brooklyn Park, MN 55445 - MSD domestic assault (2 counts). Dani Lee Priebe, 64 of Becker, MN 55308 - Sherburne Co. apprehension & detention order. Antwan Markese Kidd, 41 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 - Sherburne Co. apprehension & detention order, & Anoka Co. warrant. Colton John Boelter, 23 of Ramsey, MN 55303 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Linus Wah Segbe, 24 of Waite Park, MN 56387 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Matthew Steven Opat, 40 of Monticello, MN 55362 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Alex James Stang, 24 of Princeton, MN 55371 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Brianne Taylor Schueppert, 23 of Minneapolis, MN 55411 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Michael Don Coulter, 37 of Big Lake, MN 55309 - Benton Co., Sherburne Co. & Stearns Co. warrants. Amber Maria Sonntag, 38 of Elk River, MN 55330 - Kanabec Co. warrant. Pedro Martin III, 36 of Litchfield, MN 55355 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Jon Ross Swanson, 21 of Pennock, MN 56279 - Kandiyohi Co. warrant. Mohammedek Abdi Muse, 43 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Rachael Lynn Mottl, 28 of Hugo, MN 55038 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Tonya Isabelle Keltner, 46 of Sartell, MN 56377 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Brandon Allen Wirgau, 36 of Minneapolis, MN 55408 - McLeod Co. & Sherburne Co. warrants. Zachary James Hintz, 24 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 - Sherburne Co. warrants. Raymond John Nicholas, 40 of No Permanent Address - State of North Dakota warrant. Mandy Lynn Herr, 38 of Coon Rapids, MN 55448 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Lawrence Edward Walter McDowell, 34 of Saint Paul, MN 55013 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Shane Lee Jensen, 46 of Sauk Rapids, MN 56379 - Kandiyohi Co. warrant.
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Sources: Sen. Omar Fateh misled DFL colleagues about federal perjury case

State Sen. Omar Fateh of Minneapolis misled Senate Democratic leaders about his relationship with a man recently convicted of perjury, according to two DFL sources with knowledge of the conversations. Fateh’s brother-in-law and 2020 campaign volunteer Muse Mohamud Mohamed was convicted of lying to a federal grand jury last month, in a case stemming from a federal investigation into ballot fraud during the DFL 2020 primary.  The post Sources: Sen. Omar Fateh misled DFL colleagues about federal perjury case appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kfgo.com

Flooding threatens influential environmentalist’s property

MINNEAPOLIS – Flooding in northern Minnesota is threatening a a group of historic buildings, including a renowned environmentalist’s retreat in the Rainy River Basin. Rainy Lake just outside of International Falls is expected to rise another foot in the next few days and break a 1950 record. Resort, cabin and business owners across the region have been filling sandbags for days.
INTERNATIONAL FALLS, MN
willmarradio.com

Minnesota gas prices at record high

(St. Cloud MN-) Gas prices continue to climb. The average for a gallon of unleaded in Minnesota today is $4.50. St. Cloud State Economics Professor King Banaian doesn't feel at this time families will cancel their summer travel plans. He says many people were able to save money throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. A year ago the average for a gallon of unleaded in Minnesota was $2.83.

