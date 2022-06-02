BHS graduation “moves forward”

The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne County Jail for the alleged offense(s):. Victor Daniel Hernandez Trejo, 27 of No Permanent Address - GM 3rd degree DWI. Nicholas Richard Lehmann, 44 of Stacy, MN 55079 - GM 3rd degree DWI. Gloria Monique Jones, 32 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 - FEL 2nd degree assault. Brandon Dale Hoffman, 31 of Big Lake, MN 55309 - MSD domestic assault. Katie Lynn Williams, 39 of Elk River, MN 55330 - MSD 4th degree DWI. Albert Deleon Jr., 50 of Princeton, MN 55371 - GM 3rd degree DWI. Maurice Andrew Meyer, 61 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 - GM driving after cancellation - IPS. Enoch B. Kerkulah, 24 of Brooklyn Park, MN 55445 - MSD domestic assault (2 counts). Dani Lee Priebe, 64 of Becker, MN 55308 - Sherburne Co. apprehension & detention order. Antwan Markese Kidd, 41 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 - Sherburne Co. apprehension & detention order, & Anoka Co. warrant. Colton John Boelter, 23 of Ramsey, MN 55303 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Linus Wah Segbe, 24 of Waite Park, MN 56387 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Matthew Steven Opat, 40 of Monticello, MN 55362 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Alex James Stang, 24 of Princeton, MN 55371 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Brianne Taylor Schueppert, 23 of Minneapolis, MN 55411 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Michael Don Coulter, 37 of Big Lake, MN 55309 - Benton Co., Sherburne Co. & Stearns Co. warrants. Amber Maria Sonntag, 38 of Elk River, MN 55330 - Kanabec Co. warrant. Pedro Martin III, 36 of Litchfield, MN 55355 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Jon Ross Swanson, 21 of Pennock, MN 56279 - Kandiyohi Co. warrant. Mohammedek Abdi Muse, 43 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Rachael Lynn Mottl, 28 of Hugo, MN 55038 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Tonya Isabelle Keltner, 46 of Sartell, MN 56377 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Brandon Allen Wirgau, 36 of Minneapolis, MN 55408 - McLeod Co. & Sherburne Co. warrants. Zachary James Hintz, 24 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 - Sherburne Co. warrants. Raymond John Nicholas, 40 of No Permanent Address - State of North Dakota warrant. Mandy Lynn Herr, 38 of Coon Rapids, MN 55448 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Lawrence Edward Walter McDowell, 34 of Saint Paul, MN 55013 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Shane Lee Jensen, 46 of Sauk Rapids, MN 56379 - Kandiyohi Co. warrant.

SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO