ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Non-profit helps public to know signs of Alzheimer’s, other dementia

By Odessa American
Odessa American
Odessa American
 3 days ago

This June, during Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month, the Alzheimer’s Association is revealing insights from people living with early-stage dementia and what they wish others knew about living with Alzheimer’s and other dementia.

Here are six things people living with early-stage Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia want you to know:

>> My Alzheimer’s diagnosis does not define me. Although an Alzheimer’s diagnosis is life-changing, many people living with the disease say their diagnosis does not change who they are. Many diagnosed individuals say they want to continue doing the activities they enjoy for as long as possible and stay engaged with family and friends.

>> If you want to know how I am doing, just ask me. The sudden change in how others communicate with someone recently diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or another dementia is a frustrating experience for many people living with the disease. Many individuals say it can be upsetting when family and friends only check on the person through a spouse or an adult child. They say avoiding or side-stepping direct communication only makes them feel more isolated and alone.

>> Yes, younger people can have dementia. While the vast majority of Americans affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia are age 65 and older, the disease can affect younger individuals. Those diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s (before age 65) say it is important for others to avoid the common misconception that Alzheimer’s and other dementia only affects older people and to take cognitive concerns seriously at any age.

>> Please don’t debate my diagnosis or tell me I don’t look like I have Alzheimer’s. While family members and friends may be well-intended in attempting to dismiss an Alzheimer’s diagnosis, many people living with the disease say such responses can be offensive. If someone says they have been diagnosed with dementia, take them at their word.

>> Understand sometimes my words and actions are not me, it’s my disease. As Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia progresses, individuals can experience a wide range of disease-related behaviors, including anxiety, aggression and confusion. Diagnosed individuals say it’s important for others to recognize disease-related symptoms, so they are better prepared to support the person and navigate communication and behavioral challenges.

>> An Alzheimer’s diagnosis does not mean my life is over. Earlier detection and diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia is enabling diagnosed individuals more time to plan their futures and prioritize doing the things most important to them. Many people living with early-stage Alzheimer’s and dementia say they want to continue living active, fulfilling lives for as long as possible.

“The stigma surrounding Alzheimer’s and other dementia is due in large part to a lack of understanding of the disease,” David Hernandez, Executive Director of the West Texas Chapter, stated in a press release. “These personal insights from people living with early-stage dementia highlight common disease-related stigmas and provide valuable guidance for improving how Texas residents can support and engage these individuals.”

To learn more about Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia and how you can support individuals and families affected by dementia, visit alz.org/westtexas.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

One in four people with dementia ‘suffer symptoms for two years before diagnosis’

One in four people with dementia experience symptoms for more than two years before they are diagnosed, according to new research.A study for the Alzheimer’s Society suggests signs of dementia are too often dismissed by families or individuals as simply old age.The charity has produced a new checklist with the Royal College of GPs to help people identify symptoms of dementia and seek help in getting diagnosed.It includes ticking whether people suffer memory problems, such as struggling to find the right words or repeating questions and phrases; issues with daily living such as struggling to pay bills or getting lost;...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellmind.com

Are We Close to an Alzheimer's Cure?

Alzheimer's disease is a brain disorder that causes dementia and severe cognitive decline. In America today, it affects up to 5.8 million people over the age of 65. A small number of people in their 40s to 60s could also develop a form of the disease known as early-onset Alzheimer's.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Healthline

What Is Dementia-Related Psychosis?

Dementia is a group of conditions that cause a decline in cognitive functioning, which includes thinking, remembering, and problem-solving. The most common form of dementia is Alzheimer’s disease. Symptoms of dementia include memory loss, difficulty expressing thoughts, and becoming confused or disoriented. Some people with dementia may become aggressive...
MENTAL HEALTH
Healthline

6 Things People Living With Alzheimer's Want You to Know

The Alzheimer’s Association has released a list of 6 things they say people with the disease would like people to know. Among them are that their disease doesn’t define them and it’s OK to ask them how they’re doing. Experts say loneliness and social isolation can...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
CNN

Long Covid symptoms in older Americans are often difficult to recognize, experts say

KHN — Nearly 18 months after getting covid-19 and spending weeks in the hospital, Terry Bell struggles with hanging up his shirts and pants after doing the laundry. Lifting his clothes, raising his arms, arranging items in his closet leave Bell short of breath and often trigger severe fatigue. He walks with a cane, only short distances. He’s 50 pounds lighter than when the virus struck.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Depression, loneliness associated with increased hospitalization risk after COVID-19

People who reported in a survey that they felt worried, depressed or lonely had a greater chance of being hospitalized after a COVID-19 diagnosis, suggests a study funded by the National Institutes of Health. The study, which analyzed survey data from more than 54,000 female nurses and their offspring, was conducted by Andrea L. Roberts, Ph.D., of the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health, Boston, and colleagues. It appears in Psychological Medicine.
BOSTON, MA
Fortune

1 in 5 adult COVID survivors experience Long COVID symptoms, CDC says

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. One in five adults experienced at least one potentially attributable medical condition in the weeks and months following infection, according to a study released Tuesday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alzheimer#Senior Health#Americans
Psych Centra

Abandonment Trauma: Effects and Symptoms in Children and Adults

Physical or emotional abandonment may lead to signs of trauma, like insecure attachment and self-sabotaging behavior. These effects can be managed and healing is possible. Abandonment trauma refers to the intense emotional response and related behaviors that being neglected, emotionally or physically, can have on you, regardless of age. Significant...
LANCASTER, CA
Medical News Today

What is the relationship between fibromyalgia and bipolar disorder?

Fibromyalgia is a condition that causes a person to experience chronic pain. Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition that can cause extreme shifts in mood. Research suggests that there may be an association between the two conditions. Having fibromyalgia is. with having an emotional or affective disorder, as well....
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Dementia diagnosis often comes as part of costly crisis

Getting diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease or another kind of dementia is never pleasant—but a new study shows that when and how someone's cognitive issues come to light can also make a big difference in their health care costs. The study, from a University of Michigan team, uses long-term data...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
verywellhealth.com

The Link Between Allergies and Depression

Allergies occur when the immune system overreacts to a particular substance, causing symptoms such as hives, sneezing, runny nose, or itching. Allergies are common in the United States, with an estimated 50 million Americans suffering from some type of allergy. Several studies have found an association between allergies and depression....
HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

Can You Be Schizophrenic and Bipolar?

Bipolar disorder and schizophrenia are mental health illnesses. Bipolar disorder is a mood or affective disorder. It’s when you have extreme mood swings that affect your daily activities. Schizophrenia is a type of psychotic disorder where you can’t tell what’s real and what’s imagined. These two disorders affect how you think and behave.
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Challenging assumptions on the economic costs of dementia

Increasingly severe cognitive, behavioral, or motor symptoms due to the dysfunction and death of the brain's nerve cells are the hallmarks of the diseases that cause dementia. There is no cure and, therefore, patients with Alzheimer's disease, vascular dementia, or other dementias have a growing need for care as the disease progresses. With populations around the world aging, the number of people experiencing dementia is increasing and so the associated global costs following diagnosis is assumed to be tending towards $2 trillion, thus creating major societal challenges and economic pressure to provide high quality care.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

What Is Schizotypal Personality Disorder?

Schizotypal personality disorder (STPD) is a chronic mental health condition that involves social isolation and difficulty forming close relationships. People with STPD exhibit odd and eccentric behavior, fears, preoccupations, ideas, appearance, and speech. Like other personality disorders, STPD involves long-term, unhealthy patterns in thinking and behavior. These patterns significantly affect...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Schizophrenia and Sleep: Is It Safe to Take Melatonin?

Taking melatonin can benefit people with schizophrenia. But a doctor will be able to tell you about possible side effects. How we sleep can directly impact our mental and physical health. For example, sleep can be critical to your recovery and symptom management when you’re not feeling well. Schizophrenia...
MENTAL HEALTH
Popular Science

What older adults need to know about long COVID

This article was originally featured on Kaiser Health News. Older adults who have survived covid-19 are more likely than younger patients to have persistent symptoms such as fatigue, breathlessness, muscle aches, heart palpitations, headaches, joint pain, and difficulty with memory and concentration—problems linked to long covid. But it can...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Odessa American

Odessa American

Odessa, TX
2K+
Followers
412
Post
261K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Odessa American

Comments / 0

Community Policy