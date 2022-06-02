ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

2022 Iowa primary Q&As

By Jared McNett
Sioux City Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the Iowa primaries coming up on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, we compiled our Q&As with a number of candidates running for state office across Siouxland. Sioux City's Jim Carlin puts family, community front and center in longshot U.S. Senate race. Jared McNett. As he made his case for...

siouxcityjournal.com

Comments / 0

Sioux City Journal

LETTER: Supports the re-election of Rep. Skyler Wheeler

The Republican primary for Iowa House District 4 on June 7 is an opportunity for the people of Lyon and Sioux counties to support the Republican who has been Iowa’s biggest defender of conservative values and a voice for farmers. With Iowa moving in the right direction, Rep. Skyler...
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

LETTER: Senate canddiate Dr. Glenn Hurst fights for healthcare for all

Do you want your U.S. Senator to be genuine, a person of integrity and caring? Who will actually represent his constituents? That's Dr. Glenn Hurst. A person who will truly fight for healthcare for all... which includes infrastructure, broadband, tele-medicine & more, to revitalize communities? A person who believes women - 51% of the population - have equal autonomy rights? That's Glenn Hurst.
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

LETTER: U.S. Senate needs Mike Franken's military leadership

Now more than ever, Iowa and our nation needs a Senate leader with military leadership. Russia is waging an unjust violent war with their neighbors and threatening our allies across the globe. With 36 years of active service, three in the reserve and the rank of three-star admiral, Michael Franken is the leader we need now.
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

In three candidate GOP race, Reynolds backs challenger to House incumbent

The GOP primary for Iowa's House District 5 is one of only eight races in the state featuring three or more candidates. But there's something even rarer about it: It's one of only two in the entire state where Gov. Kim Reynolds has endorsed a challenger to an incumbent Republican House member.
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Iowa Democrats propose caucus overhaul to retain early-voting status

DES MOINES — Iowa Democrats are proposing sweeping changes to their caucuses, essentially turning the complicated system into a simple straw poll, in an attempt to preserve their status as one of the first states to express their choice for the next U.S. president. The Iowa Democratic Party on...
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Two political newcomers vying for GOP nomination in Iowa House District 13

Two Northwest Iowans who have no previous experience in elected office are competing for the Republican nomination for House District 13. The newly-drawn district covers all of Monona County, most of central and northern Woodbury County, southern and eastern Plymouth County and portions of western Cherokee County. Major cities within the district include Onawa, Mapleton, Kingsley, Remsen, Moville, Correctionville and Marcus.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

On Iowa Politics Podcast: Primaries, guns, and James Lynch's farewell

On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics Podcast: it's primary season--what to watch for and poll predictions. Plus what lawmakers are saying about guns and a final sign off from OIP host James Lynch. On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to...
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

WATCH NOW: Michael Franken talks about his U.S. Senate campaign

Michael Franken, a Siouxland native, talks about his campaign to win the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Charles Grassley. Franken is facing fellow Democrats Abby Finkenauer and Glenn Hurst in a June 7 primary. He was speaking during a campaign event in Denison.
DENISON, IA
Sioux City Journal

Siouxland ethanol plants receive USDA funds to help stem COVID losses

Biofuels producers in Siouxland will receive millions of dollars in assistance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to help lower costs and support biofuel producers who faced unexpected market losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds are from the Biofuel Producer Program, which was created as part of the...
AGRICULTURE
Sioux City Journal

Judge rejects Arizona prisoner’s bid to delay execution

PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge has denied an Arizona prisoner’s bid to delay his execution in the 1984 killing of an 8-year-old girl, according to the ruling posted Sunday. U.S. District Judge Michael Liburdi’s decision keeps on track Wednesday’s scheduled execution of Frank Atwood, who argued the...
ARIZONA STATE
Sioux City Journal

LETTER: Business owner: Jacklyn Fox promotes victims' rights

I’m a business owner in Siouxland. There was an unfortunate occurrence at one of our rental properties, leaving an individual badly hurt and our property damaged. Jacklyn Fox prosecuted the case, which resulted in the defendant going to prison and even paying restitution, which is very rare. I cannot thank Jacklyn Fox enough and give her my highest endorsement for Woodbury County Attorney. She promotes victims’ rights and will advocate for those wronged in our community. Jacklyn has the experience, the motivation to serve, and the relationships that will propel our community forward. Vote Jacklyn Fox on June 7 in the Republican primary for Woodbury County Attorney. -- John Stevens, Sioux City.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Watch now: Off and on showers and storms through the weekend in Iowa

With a stalled out front lying across Iowa, rain will be around Friday through Sunday. See when rain is most likely in our area and what temperatures to expect in our weekend weather update. 5 summer-ready recipes to try this week. Summer is here, unofficially at least. So this week's...
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Violence threat has gotten worse, Nebraska health care workers say

The shooting earlier this week that killed four people at a hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma, has brought into sharp focus the threat of violence that health care workers face. On Wednesday, a man who was unhappy with the results of his back surgery shot and killed his surgeon, another doctor, a patient and a receptionist at Tulsa's St. Francis Hospital before turning the gun on himself.
TULSA, OK

