Pinole, CA

Ike’s Love & Sanwiches opens in Pinole

The Richmond Standard
The Richmond Standard
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches opened Wednesday, June 1 at 1356 Fitzgerald Dr, Pinole in the Pinole Vista Crossing Shopping Mall. Founder Ike Shehadeh will hold and attend a grand opening event on June 14 with free sandwiches and t-shirts for the first 50 people in line...

richmondstandard.com

Related
rosevilletoday.com

Visiting Martinez, a city of surprise

Martinez, Calif. – Let’s face it, when traveling by car, oil refineries never evoke that “hey, let’s check out this city!” attitude. They often act as a visual repellent to even the most curious and avid explorers. In the process, travelers can miss out on colorful, vibrant, and fun-filled cities bursting with plenty of character. Welcome to Martinez.
MARTINEZ, CA
sftravel.com

What to Do in the Outer Sunset Neighborhood

Head due west towards the Pacific to discover the quiet side of San Francisco. Wide, windswept beaches beckon and tranquil residential neighborhoods are home to friendly local shops, cafes and restaurants. Welcome to the Outer Sunset. Easily reachable on the Muni Metro system by taking the N Judah, L Taraval...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, Folsom Donut Shops Make Yelp’s Top 100 List

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Happy National Donut Day! The deep-fried dough treats are celebrated every year on the first Friday in June to commemorate the WWI Salvation Army Lassies who served donuts to soldiers. While everyone probably has their own favorite local donut shop, some appear to stand above the rest. In honor of National Donut Day, Yelp has released its Top 100 Donut Shops across the US. They used factors like total volume and ratings of reviews to compile the list – and two Sacramento-area donut shops made the cut. Coming in at #15 was BJ Cinnamon in Folsom. The shop is especially known for its glazed donuts, bars, and apple fritters, Yelp reviewers say. A little further down the list at #30 is Donut Time along Kiefer Boulevard in Sacramento. Toping the list was Round Rock Donuts in Texas. A total of 10 California donut shops, including the ones in the Sacramento area, made the list. Do you agree with the ratings? What’s your favorite donut shop? See the full list here. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
Eater

Slanted Door Is Popping-Up This June in the East Bay

Here’s some good news for fans of Charles Phan’s iconic Vietnamese restaurant, which has been sitting dark at the Ferry Building for the last two years: the chef is taking Slanted Door across the bridge to Berkeley, for a month-long pop-up on the UC Berkeley campus. Specifically, he’s taking over the former Rice & Bones space at Wurster Hall to bring Slanted Door to fans impatient for the restaurant’s San Francisco reopening (and unwilling or able to pop over to the San Ramon outpost).
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

First Raising Cane’s in Bay Area to open in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — It’s finally coming to the Bay Area! The first Raising Cane’s is set to open in Oakland this summer on July 14, the company announced in a press release Thursday. Raising Cane’s will open its first restaurant in the Bay Area at 8430 Edgewater Drive, which is roughly two miles away […]
OAKLAND, CA
FOX40

Sacramento restaurant evacuated during kitchen fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Fire Department responded to a restaurant fire on Friday morning in the at Ella Dining Room & Bar, according to fire officials. The fire was located in the kitchen hood ventilation system and extended from the floor to the roof of the building, according to fire officials. The fire […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Where to eat in Petaluma? Sal Castaneda has got you covered

PETALUMA, Calif. - If you’ve driven past Petaluma without stopping to eat, you may be missing a town with a lot to offer. The history of Petaluma is in farming and some of those farm to table practices are making a comeback in this town of 60-thousand. The town...
PETALUMA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Asian man allegedly beaten in front of Oakland's Fox Theater

OAKLAND, Calif. - A relative of 25-year-old Sagar (Ocean) Tamang said he was brutally attacked in front of Fox Theater in Oakland last week. In a post about the attack, Bimala Thapa recalled what happened to Tamang on May 28 and as he left work and headed out for a sandwich from a street vendor in downtown Oakland.
OAKLAND, CA
postnewsgroup.com

Tell a California College Student to Apply for a $10,000 Stipend

California Chief Service Officer Josh Fryday and other education advocates around the state are encouraging college students to apply for financial assistance through the Californians for All College Corps program. Over the next two years, 6,500 California students who qualify will receive stipends of $10,000 each year to pay for...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KGET

Bars could stay open till 4am in these California cities

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – California State Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) announced legislation Friday that would allow seven California cities to allow bars to remain open till 4 a.m., instead of the current statewide closing time of 2 a.m. Wiener, speaking at the Beaux nightclub in San Francisco’s Castro neighborhood, said the cities that would […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sri Ravipati

Thursday in SF: Here are the performers for Pride 52

(Sarah Rice/Getty Images) Good afternoon San Francisco. Here's your roundup of local stories for June 2. SF Pride announces performers for parade and celebrations. On Thursday, the organizers of the 52nd annual San Francisco LGBTQ Pride Parade and Celebration revealed who will perform at the celebrations scheduled for June 25-26, DATEBOOK reports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KCRA.com

Here are events happening this weekend in Northern California

From bubble runs to music and county festivals, here's a roundup of events taking place this weekend. Bike the West is hosting the America’s Most Beautiful Bike Ride event in Lake Tahoe on Sunday, June 5. Learn more here. Kaiser Permanent Women’s Fitness Festival. The women-only 5K and...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Mask confusion at Oakland airport

OAKLAND (KRON) – Alameda County’s renewed mask mandate in light of new COVID-19 cases is less than one day old — and already travelers at the Oakland International Airport are expressing surprise the county requires them to wear masks. Jason Zulueta told KRON4 that he doesn’t “have a problem with the mandate,” but “I just […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Atmospheric river delivers rare June rain to the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO -- A rare June atmospheric river of weak-to-moderate strength brought some respectable rain to the North Bay and other parts of the region overnight Sunday that will continue into the early afternoon. About an inch of rain has fallen along the Sonoma Coast, with Santa Rosa seeing nearly the equivalent of the entire month of June's average rain in just the past 24 hours. Further south in San Francisco, sprinkles that had drivers using their windshield wipers started shortly before midnight.  KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your Area   While light rain has fallen across much...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
everythingsouthcity.com

Exciting Concert Lineup Announced for 2022 San Mateo County Fair June 4th – 12th

Daily Outdoor Performances to Showcase Classic Hits and Legendary Music Artists. The San Mateo County Event Center has announced their summer concert series – headlined by performances from legendary music artists The Commodores, Gloria Gaynor, Queen Nation, Uptown Funk, The Sugar Hill Gang, Los Yonics, and Finn Gruva– as part of the 2022 San Mateo County Fair to be held from Saturday, June 4th through Sunday, June 12th, 2022. The Fair will be closed to the general public on Monday and Tuesday of that week.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
Daily Californian

5 Bay Area street fairs to check out

With summer underway you may be looking for some cool events to attend. So, if you are currently based in the Bay Area — or looking for a road trip — keep reading! After all, there’s nothing better than a street fair to make for an exciting weekend. Here is The Daily Clog’s list of a few to check out this summer.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Richmond Standard

The Richmond Standard

Richmond, CA
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
