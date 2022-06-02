Ike’s Love & Sanwiches opens in Pinole

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Happy National Donut Day! The deep-fried dough treats are celebrated every year on the first Friday in June to commemorate the WWI Salvation Army Lassies who served donuts to soldiers. While everyone probably has their own favorite local donut shop, some appear to stand above the rest. In honor of National Donut Day, Yelp has released its Top 100 Donut Shops across the US. They used factors like total volume and ratings of reviews to compile the list – and two Sacramento-area donut shops made the cut. Coming in at #15 was BJ Cinnamon in Folsom. The shop is especially known for its glazed donuts, bars, and apple fritters, Yelp reviewers say. A little further down the list at #30 is Donut Time along Kiefer Boulevard in Sacramento. Toping the list was Round Rock Donuts in Texas. A total of 10 California donut shops, including the ones in the Sacramento area, made the list. Do you agree with the ratings? What’s your favorite donut shop? See the full list here.

