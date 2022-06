ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Five people were injured, including two children, after a crash on Interstate 70 in St. Charles County Tuesday afternoon. Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) said the driver of a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica was going westbound on I-70 when she struck the cable barrier and got in the eastbound lanes. The Pacifica struck a 2008 Ford Crown Victoria and a 2012 Ford Escape. The Victoria drove off the roadway and the Escape was hit by a 2022 Freightliner Cascadia.

WENTZVILLE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO