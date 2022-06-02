South Range falls in regional semifinal

MASSILLON, Ohio (WKBN) – The South Range baseball team fell to Hawken 2-1 in the Division III Regional Semifinal Thursday at Massillon.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

The game was scoreless after four innings. South Range’s Shane Lindstrom hit a single to center field to give the Raiders a 1-0 lead in the top of the fifth.

Hawken’s Asher Kimbell put the Hawks on the board in the bottom of the fifth with an RBI infield single. Khalil Suggs hit a double to deep left-center to give the Hawks the 2-1 lead after five innings.

South Range junior Billy Skripac allowed five hits and struck out eight through seven innings.

Hawken’s Lucas Brandt allowed three hits and struck out one in seven innings.

Hawken will face the winner of Ursuline/Apple Creek Waynedale in the Division III Regional Final Friday at 5 p.m. in Massillon.

South Range finishes the season with a 22-5 record.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.