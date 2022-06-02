ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massillon, OH

South Range falls in regional semifinal

By Danielle Podlaski
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lXdVW_0fycHky700

MASSILLON, Ohio (WKBN) – The South Range baseball team fell to Hawken 2-1 in the Division III Regional Semifinal Thursday at Massillon.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

The game was scoreless after four innings. South Range’s Shane Lindstrom hit a single to center field to give the Raiders a 1-0 lead in the top of the fifth.

Hawken’s Asher Kimbell put the Hawks on the board in the bottom of the fifth with an RBI infield single. Khalil Suggs hit a double to deep left-center to give the Hawks the 2-1 lead after five innings.

South Range junior Billy Skripac allowed five hits and struck out eight through seven innings.

Bristol girls bow out for 2nd straight season to Hillsdale in Regional softball

Hawken’s Lucas Brandt allowed three hits and struck out one in seven innings.

Hawken will face the winner of Ursuline/Apple Creek Waynedale in the Division III Regional Final Friday at 5 p.m. in Massillon.

South Range finishes the season with a 22-5 record.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Massillon, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Massillon, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Hawks#South Range#Rbi#Hillsdale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: What Michigan Gave Players For Beating Ohio State

Earlier this week, Michigan rewarded its football players with dog tags to commemorate last season's win over Ohio State. The dog tags the players received have a Michigan football helmet on the frontside that says "Team 142." It also has a decal on it that says "The Game." As for...
COLUMBUS, OH
WKBN

WKBN

33K+
Followers
18K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy