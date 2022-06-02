3 things to do this weekend in Warren County, TN

Freepik

See the options of events, family programs and cinema’s attractions for the next Saturday and Sunday

With the first June’s weekend approaching is good to define what will be the plans, especially if there are unmissable events to enjoy with friends or family. The list below contains 3 suggestions for who have not decided the weekend schedule yet.

1. Pet Adoption event

Searching for a pet to be yoursand your family’s companion? Sponsored by Dragon Smart store and organized by the non-profit organization, Friends Of The Shelter Warren County Tn, the adoption event will happen at 2416 Smithville Hwy, McMinnville, TN, at the Dragon Smart Store.

From 12am till 4pm, there’ll be dogs, cats for you to choose and give a shelter, paying for US$97 for dogs and US$77 for cats. The tax includes sterilization, castration, deworming, and vaccinations of animals.

The Friends Of The Shelter Warren County Tn’s goal is “to help the shelter become sustainable and safe for the animals”, and you can be part of it attending at the event, donating or supporting the cause.More information at their website, Facebook page, the event page, through the phones: + 1 813-503-0676 and + 1 931-507-3647 or e-mail: saveacritterplz@gmail.com.

2. A Night to Sparkle

This event “A Night to Sparkle” intends to provide a special night for children over ten years old and adults with special needs. Happening on the next Saturday (4), starting on 8 pm, there will be a fashion show in a red carpet, music in a dance floor and non-alcoholic beverages. The Participants must attend with an accompanying person (mother, father, or legal guardian).

It will be at 511 Morrison St, McMinnville, TN, and will endure till 10pm. The McMinnville Special Games group, organizers of the event, will provide professionals who will be in charge of the makeup and hairstyle for the participants. To schedule an appointment, you must call +1 931-808-3399, and for more information you can call the Organizers phone +1 931-808-8816 or access their website.

3. Movie’s schedule at Three Star Cinema

Going to the movies is always a good plan for family or a date, couples or friends, and the Three Star Cinema — located at 1360 Sparta St 1728, McMinnville, TN — works on Saturdays from 1pm to 4:30pm and 6:30 pm to 10pm, and on Sundays from 1:30pm to 4:30 pm and 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm. The fees are $8, for adults, $6, for children aged 3-11 and seniors aged above 60. The tickets for 2:10 pm movies exhibitions are $6 for all public.

Below there’s a list where you can check what movies will be played this weekend and the respective exhibition times.

The Bob's Burgers Movie

Sessions on Saturday: 14:10, 19:15 and 21:15.

Sessions on Sunday: 14:10 and 19:15.

Top Gun: Maverick

Sessions on Saturday: 14:10, 19:00 and 21:15.

Sessions on Sunday: 14:10 and 19:15.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Sessions on Saturday: 14:10, 19:10 and 21:20.

Sessions on Sunday: 14:10 and 19:15.

Downton Abbey: A New Era

Sessions on Saturday: 14:10, 19:10 and 21:20.

Sessions on Sunday: 14:10 and 19:15.

The Bad Guys

Sessions on Saturday: 14:10, 19:15 and 21:20.

Sessions on Sunday: 14:10 and 19:15.