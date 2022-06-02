ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

New website helps families find summer opportunities for kids

By Delaware Public Media
delawarepublic.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelaware’s Department of Education has launched a new website to help families find school and community summer programs for kids. Dubbed the “Summer of Opportunity,” the searchable site helps connect families...

www.delawarepublic.org

Comments / 0

Related
Delaware LIVE News

DOE’s new summer camp website includes lots of free options

  First State parents can help students can keep their minds active this summer by using a new website that includes hundreds of programs made available in Delaware’s “Summer of Opportunity.” The Department of Education this week announced its new website contains a database of 265 different camps and programs that will help families find school and community-based learning opportunities ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
delawaretoday.com

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Delaware Receives an Extraordinary Donation

The organization received a remarkable $900,000 gift from Mackenzie Scott to transform and expand mentorship in Delaware. Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Delaware has been making a positive impact in the lives of Delaware children since 1964. The organization works to create and support one-on-one mentoring relationships for children in need. The ultimate goal is to empower young people with a plan for their future and a mentor whose impact lasts a lifetime. Thanks to the generous contribution from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, they can take this mission even further in the First State.
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Delaware Society
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Government
delawarebusinessnow.com

Labor shortage explored at Friday breakfast event

Panelists agree that college has been overemphasized. A breakfast discussion of workforce issues had a lively moment on Friday morning. The United Way of Delaware’s Pancakes & Progress featured an exchange between panel members Delaware State Chamber of Commerce President Mike Quaranta and Delaware AFL-CIO President James Maravelias. Maravelias...
DOVER, DE
delawarepublic.org

Virtual Vigil for School Safety discusses legislation, prevention

A virtual vigil hosted by the Delaware State Education Association Thursday night remembered school gun violence victims spanning over two decades. DSEA president Stephanie Ingram - a 4th grade teacher - says the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas last week is a reminder to schools that active shooter drills they practice could become a reality.
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Conrad Schools, Sanford Middle win DelDOT bridge building contest

Conrad Schools of Science and Sanford Middle School have won the Delaware Department of Transportation’s third annual Delaware Bridge Design Competition. The hands-on engineering competition is aimed at engaging students interested in the math, science, and engineering fields.  The program is designed to encourage middle school and high school students to address real-world problems and inspire them to consider careers ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K 12#Department Of Education
MyChesCo

Wolf Administration Calls for Property Tax Relief to Help Older Adults

STEELTON, PA — Department of Aging Secretary Robert Torres and Department of Human Services Acting Secretary Meg Snead were joined by Rep. Patty Kim and community leaders on Friday to echo Governor Tom Wolf’s call for the Pennsylvania General Assembly to immediately use a portion of the $1.7 billion in unspent American Rescue Plan Act dollars to help older adults and individuals with disabilities through property tax and rent rebates to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
delawarepublic.org

Delaware Pride festival draws largest crowd in history for 25th anniversary

The Delaware LGBTQ community celebrated the 25th annual Pride Festival in Dover Saturday. The Green became a rainbow as community members and allies gathered for food, drinks, musical performances, and browsed through rows of small businesses and organizations. Carm Evans sat at a tent for the Tree of Life Church,...
DOVER, DE
Cape Gazette

When You Love the Beach… and All That’s Within Reach

Over the last couple of weeks I’ve spotlighted the home and lifestyle options offered up north in New Castle County and around the middle of Delaware in Kent County. One thing that came to mind as I wrote about these two places is the fact that Delaware is a fairly small state. So regardless of where you live, you’re rarely more than a couple of hours away from great attractions beyond your backyard.
KENT COUNTY, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
delawarepublic.org

Delaware wants to keep ticks from ruining summer fun

Memorial Day weekend marked the unofficial start of summer and that means more time outdoors. But state officials want people to be aware as they enjoy a hike, fishing, or just hanging out in the backyard that there is a danger lurking from ticks in Delaware. This week, experts from...
DELAWARE STATE
delawaretoday.com

Your 2022 Guide to Pride Month Events in Delaware

June is Pride Month, and there’s plenty to do around Delaware to support and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. Saturday, June 4: Pride Month Kickoff Across the State. We’re kicking off the month of June by celebrating 25 years of Delaware Pride! The annual festival is set for this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Legislative Hall in Dover. The event is free, family-friendly and open to the public. All ages, genders and orientations are welcome to support and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community in Delaware. The day will be full of drag performances and other entertainment, food trucks, local vendors, a parade and fun for the whole family.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

The Green - June 6, 2022

Delaware wants to keep ticks from ruining summer fun. Memorial Day weekend marked the unofficial start of summer and that means more time outdoors. But state officials want people to be aware as they enjoy a hike, fishing, or just hanging out in the backyard that there is a danger lurking from ticks in Delaware.
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Carney makes 2 judicial nominations, 1 of which is sure to disappoint some

Governor John Carney on Friday announced two judicial nominations, one of which is likely to draw the ire of parties who've been calling for a diversification of the Chancery Court. Carney nominated Kelly Hicks Sheridan, a current Assistant Unit Head for the Juvenile Delinquency and Truancy Unit within the Delaware...
DELAWARE STATE
WETM 18 News

Changes coming for 484, 610 area codes in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Pennsylvania residents with the 484 area code or 610 area code could see changes with the addition of a new area code for local phone numbers. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission issued a reminder to residents and businesses in eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania of the upcoming activation of a new 835 area […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
sanatogapost.com

Troopers Cite State License-Holders in Three Area Locations

ALLENTOWN PA – Establishments in Stowe, Pottstown, and Royersford that are state-licensed to sell alcoholic beverages were cited by Pennsylvania State Police of Troop L, working on behalf of the Allentown-based District 9 office of the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, for a variety of alleged infractions announced Wednesday (June 1, 2022) in its May monthly report.
ALLENTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy