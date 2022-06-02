New website helps families find summer opportunities for kids

June is Pride Month, and there’s plenty to do around Delaware to support and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. Saturday, June 4: Pride Month Kickoff Across the State. We’re kicking off the month of June by celebrating 25 years of Delaware Pride! The annual festival is set for this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Legislative Hall in Dover. The event is free, family-friendly and open to the public. All ages, genders and orientations are welcome to support and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community in Delaware. The day will be full of drag performances and other entertainment, food trucks, local vendors, a parade and fun for the whole family.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO