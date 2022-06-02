ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

Dan Ridenour: Let the Muncie Redevelopment Commission do its job and invest in the city

By Dan Ridenour
The Star Press
The Star Press
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VSZIl_0fycHa8r00

This June, the Muncie Redevelopment Committee wants to apply for a bond that will pay for beautification, street improvement, and parks. The projects will largely benefit the south side of town and build on the momentum we have gained over the last two and a half years. I personally believe that the Southside and Muncie Central are worth investing in — and it’s time to keep our foot on the gas.

So what does the MRC do, and why should we apply for a bond? Think of it this way: A bond is like a mortgage. Imagine that you save wisely, improve your credit, and can afford payments on your dream home — why would you wait?

This is exactly what we have done with the MRC. Since I took office, we have cut more than $6.5 million in MRC debt. That means it’s time to invest in long-term improvements — especially since more than 27% of the bond will be matched by a READI grant and a DNR grant. We could claim more than $830,000 if we act now.

MRC projects include City View Homes, which is currently building 93 residences. This will increase tax revenue for South Central, Industry, Thomas Park Avondale, Forest Park, Old West End and Southside neighborhoods. Riverbend Flats will bring 60 new apartments to the Blaine Southeast neighborhood, so more families can live in quality, affordable homes.

I believe that the best time to move forward is when you already have momentum. This bond will bring more green space to Thomas Park Avondale. It will beautify the Southway Plaza, and improve Walnut Street near Muncie Central. It will provide $600,000 for parks, which means you can call your city council representative to make sure the money goes towards your neighborhood park.

More: Mayor says developer looking at south Muncie for new single-family home subdivision

How is this funded? MRC money comes from property taxes, and has a separate budget from other city spending. This is governed by five commissioners, who are appointed by myself and by city council. The MRC needs city council approval in order to apply for this bond. Our city council president has said he would prefer to take things one project at a time and pay in cash. This means we would lose $830,000 in matching funds, and it would take five years to complete these projects.

It is easy to delay progress but we must consider those who live in a neighborhood with sub-standard parks, roads and housing. When your child doesn’t have a safe sidewalk to bike on or an ADA accessible park, five years is too long to wait. These projects have a real impact on real people, and we have received letters of support from both the Southside and McKinley Neighborhood Associations.

Families in the Southside have waited long enough. Muncie has momentum, and it’s time to invest in our future. Contact your city council members and tell them to vote “Yes” for the MRC bond on June 6, 2022. Let the MRC continue to do its job.

Dan Ridenour is the mayor of Muncie.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Dan Ridenour: Let the Muncie Redevelopment Commission do its job and invest in the city

Comments / 2

Related
WANE-TV

Eric Doden kicks off campaign to be Indiana’s next governor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden officially kicked off his campaign to become Indiana’s next governor Thursday. Doden, a Republican, held his kick-off event at Promenade Park in downtown Fort Wayne. From July 2015 to December 2019 Doden served as CEO of Greater Fort Wayne Inc....
FORT WAYNE, IN
buildingindiana.com

Bloomington Announces Plans for $50M Fiber Network

Paris, France-based infrastructure company Meridiam and the City of Bloomington announced that Meridiam plans to invest more than $50 million to bring high-speed internet access to virtually every neighborhood and resident in the city. Meridiam will build and operate an open-access-model fiber network, embodying net neutrality, with a strong emphasis on digital equity. The City of Bloomington will partner in the digital equity components with up to a $1 million investment.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Your News Local

Storywalk on Peru Riverwalk now open

This from the City of Peru Mayor’s Office: PERU, IN- The Storywalk is now open to the public to enjoy on the Riverwalk. This project was a joint effort between the Peru Public Library – Indiana and the Peru Parks Department. Acting Mayor Russell wants to thank Maryann...
PERU, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Muncie, IN
Government
City
Muncie, IN
WOWO News

Former congressman running out of options for cancer treatment

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO) – Doctors have stopped giving former congressman Mark Souder chemotherapy as a treatment for his pancreatic cancer. According to a social media post, Souder claims that chemotherapy and surgery are no longer options for his cancer treatment. The post came after a PET scan he...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Developer Wins Approval for $168M Project Near Fashion Mall

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Development Commission on Wednesday voted unanimously to support the expansive redevelopment of about 16 acres west of The Fashion Mall at Keystone despite pushback from the property’s neighbors. Indianapolis-based Keystone Corp. plans to spend at least $168 million to develop a new mixed-use district at the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Real People#Urban Construction#Mrc#Readi#Dnr#City View Homes#South Central Industry
Fox 59

Gas Prices: Reaching $4.96 in Indiana

Gas prices continue to rise across the nation and in Indiana. PopCon wraps up at the Indiana Convention Center …. IN Focus: Panelists share their winners and losers. IN Focus: Panelists on gun reform, inflation relief, …. IN Focus: Doctors at the Statehouse call for abortion …. PopCon returns for...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

5 Indiana mayors renew call for expanded gun background checks

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A nationwide group of mayors including five from Indiana on Thursday renewed its call for the Senate to approve two gun control measures. Following the 2019 mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, the U.S. Conference of Mayors sent then-Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell, and then-Minority Leader, Chuck Schumer, a letter urging them to support two gun control bills the House had approved.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

New aerial port facility at Grissom Air Reserve Base

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI)— Members of The 434th Air Refueling Wing and local officials gathered Friday for the ribbon cutting of the new Aerial Port facility at Grissom Air Reserve Base. This new facility is home to the 49th Aerial Port Squadron, hard workers who load cargo onto the...
GRISSOM AIR FORCE BASE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
bloomingtonian.com

Unhoused evicted from large westside camp Thursday in Bloomington, Indiana

Members of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrived at a large homeless camp behind the old west side K-Mart building Thursday morning to evict unhoused residents squatting on the land. Deputies easily outnumbered the residents still there, who scrambled to move their possessions from the camp before a noon deadline.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
indypolitics.org

Mears Says “No” To FOP Endorsement

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears says he will neither accept the endorsement nor money from the Fraternal Order of Police. The Indianapolis FOP is meeting this evening to vote on a candidate they will support for Marion County Prosecutor. Mears’ campaign released the following statement…. Upon receipt of the...
MARION COUNTY, IN
indianapublicradio.org

Here’s how Indiana tried to make schools safer from shootings

It was impossible to ignore the threat of school shootings in 2018. First, 17 people were killed in a mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida. Then, 10 were killed at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas. And just a week later on May 25, the danger came to the suburbs of Indianapolis, where a student and teacher were injured in a shooting at a Noblesville middle school.
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

Offenders at an Indiana prison give back to a Terre Haute museum

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Offenders at one Indiana prison are giving back to the community. A furniture factory was established at the Pendleton Correctional Facility about seven years ago. It's run almost entirely by offenders who work to create handmade items. The facility donated several pieces of furniture to...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
FOX59

Gas reaches $5 a gallon at Indy gas stations

INDIANAPOLIS — Gas prices in parts of Indianapolis are hitting more than $5 per gallon. That number is a quarter more than the reported national average. “I used to spend $40 a week going to get gas,” says April Lindsey filling her gas tank at an Indy gas station, “I used to live in Castleton. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Walmart’s fulfillment center in McCordsville will employ 1,000 workers, open in spring 2023

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. – Hancock County’s new Walmart fulfillment center will get a technological, next-generation boost when it opens next year. McCordsville is one of four locations chosen by the retail giant as a site for its next-generation fulfillment centers. The other locations include Joilet, Illinois; Greencastle, Pennsylvania; and Lancaster, Texas. According to a fact sheet […]
MCCORDSVILLE, IN
The Star Press

The Star Press

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the home page of Muncie Indiana news and sports with in depth and updated Muncie local news.

 http://thestarpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy