ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

State Supreme Court reverses pit bull conviction

By Ryan Janke
kfgo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Supreme Court says a man convicted of owning dangerous dogs wasn’t afforded due process. The court reversed Christopher...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
kfgo.com

DAPL developers last ditch effort to stop TigerSwan documents from public release fails

BISMARCK, N.D. — The state Supreme Court has rejected a last-ditch attempt to keep Dakota Access Pipeline construction security records private. The Bismarck Tribune reported Thursday that the case involves documents the pipeline’s security overseer, TigerSwan, gave to the state’s Private Investigation and Security Board during a dispute over whether the North Carolina company operated illegally in North Dakota. That issue was resolved in September 2020 when the company agreed to pay the board a $175,000 settlement.
BISMARCK, ND
kfgo.com

Flooding threatens influential environmentalist’s property

MINNEAPOLIS – Flooding in northern Minnesota is threatening a a group of historic buildings, including a renowned environmentalist’s retreat in the Rainy River Basin. Rainy Lake just outside of International Falls is expected to rise another foot in the next few days and break a 1950 record. Resort, cabin and business owners across the region have been filling sandbags for days.
INTERNATIONAL FALLS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy