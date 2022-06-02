State Supreme Court reverses pit bull conviction

BISMARCK, N.D. — The state Supreme Court has rejected a last-ditch attempt to keep Dakota Access Pipeline construction security records private. The Bismarck Tribune reported Thursday that the case involves documents the pipeline’s security overseer, TigerSwan, gave to the state’s Private Investigation and Security Board during a dispute over whether the North Carolina company operated illegally in North Dakota. That issue was resolved in September 2020 when the company agreed to pay the board a $175,000 settlement.

