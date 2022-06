A chance encounter with some older backpackers in 1981 inspired three friends to walk the entire 2,650-mile path from Mexico to Canada, one section at a time. In the summer of 1981, Rees Hughes and Howard Shapiro, along with mutual friend Jim Peacock, set out to hike the section of the Pacific Crest Trail that runs through Washington state. It was their first encounter with the 2,650-mile PCT, which stretches from Mexico to Canada. Before kids and without major career responsibilities, taking time for a long hike was easy, even if the actual hiking was harder than they'd expected.

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO