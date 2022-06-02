Two dead after small plane crashes at Northern California airport, Cal Fire says

Two people are dead after a small plane crashed at Oroville Municipal Airport in Northern California, authorities said Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to reports of an aircraft down at the small airport, Cal Fire’s Butte Unit said in social media posts.

“There were two fatality victims in the plane,” Cal Fire officials wrote just before 1 p.m.

Investigators with the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were en route to the scene, Cal Fire said.

The involved plane is a single-engine Beech 19A owned by an Oroville man, according to aircraft registration information from the FAA.

It is unknown if the aircraft’s owner was on the plane when it crashed.

A photo posted by Cal Fire showed a small white plane with blue trimmings that had crashed nose-first into a field near the airport.