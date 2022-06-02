ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Littlestown, PA

After disappointing title loss, baseball coach hopes team learns lesson from his career

By Matt Allibone, York Daily Record
 3 days ago

Littlestown baseball coach Robert Rohrbaugh has been around baseball long enough to know predictions rarely turn out to be accurate.

It's why he wasn't making assumptions about how Thursday's District 3 Class 4A title game would go beforehand.

But it's also why he has hope for his team entering the state tournament.

Littlestown lost to East Pennsboro, 9-4, at Red Lion's Horn Field Thursday to finish second in District 3 Class 4A. The Bolts entered the tournament as the No. 5 seed but upset No. 4 Fleetwood in the semifinals before falling to the second-seeded Panthers. Its East Pennsboro's third District 3 title in the past five years.

A former Littlestown star who played for Clemson and was drafted by the Seattle Mariners in 2005, Rohrbaugh was on the mound the last time the Bolts won a District 3 title in 2000. That Littlestown team would win one state game while the team it beat in the district title game, Greencastle-Antrim, made the state title game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eQhPo_0fycHQGT00

Fellow YAIAA team Eastern York finished third in the District 3 Class 4A bracket last year but made it to the state quarterfinals.

In other words: Anything can happen when the PIAA playoffs start Monday.

"That's what I was trying to tell our guys out there," Rohrbaugh said. "Don't hang your heads. A lot of teams would love to be out here playing right now. I hope our young guys take that and build upon it.

"I'll try to guide them because I've seen a lot of baseball over the last 20 years," he continued when asked how he uses his own career to guide his team. "I find I'm better off staying out of the way and letting them play. I don't want to put added pressure on them."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WFEtX_0fycHQGT00

After Bradin Peart led the Bolts to the title game with a shutout performance against Fleetwood, the Bolts went with fellow senior and co-ace Michael Henrie against East Pennsboro Thursday. The plan was to have Henrie go "four or five innings" and then let Alex Forsythe take over.

That was how it played out ― sort of.

Littlestown pitchers struggled with control all game, walking eight batters and hitting three more. Henrie exited with one out in the fourth inning with the game tied, 3-3, but Forsythe couldn't keep the tie.

Despite a solid start offensively, Littlestown stranded runners a number of times ― including leaving runners on the corners in the first inning. That caught up to the Bolts once East Pennsboro broke the game open.

"If we cash in those runs it might be a different ballgame," Rohrbaugh said. "For the most part this year our guys have thrown strikes, but we obviously struggled with that a bit today. I don't know if nerves got the best of our pitchers. 11 extra baserunners is a lot of traffic and extra pressure on your defense."

The turning point

Henrie exited with two runners on in the fourth inning. Forsythe then walked the bases loaded with one out.

With two outs, East Pennsboro's Justin Bentzel ripped a shot into the right-center gap of Red Lion's huge outfield (Horn Field is also the school's football stadium).

Bentzel was thrown out going for an inside-the-park home run, but the triple still cleared the bases and gave East Pennsboro a 6-3 lead. Littlestown never got the game closer.

"I was hoping he was going to score, but he roped one at the right time," East Pennsboro pitcher Nick Kirkessner said. "That was definitely huge for us."

Stars of the game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PQFLS_0fycHQGT00

Kirkessner gave up three runs in 5.2 innings before hitting the 100-pitch limit. He also went 2-for-3 for two singles and a walk.

He was clutch on the mound, getting out of a number of jams early on that prevented the Bolts from jumping out to an early lead.

Bentzel had the clutch triple while Andrew Swenson went 1-for-2 with a two-RBI single while drawing a walk and getting hit by a pitch.

They said it

"We've been stressing all year: Playing situational baseball. I said it was going to come back and bite us if we don't start learning to cash in these runs. We had opportunities. But I still have faith in my guys. I didn't really know what to expect. Baseball is baseball."

Littlestown coach Robert Rohrbaugh

"I knew it would be a battle, but I think we had the upper hand with our mindset being a little stronger overall. That was how it looked to me."

East Pennsboro pitcher Nick Kirkessner

Moving forward

Littlestown will play the District 1 champion, Holy Ghost Prep, Monday in the first round of the state playoffs at a site to be determined. Rohrbaugh said it's "more than likely" Peart will pitch.

Littlestown has won two District 3 baseball titles in 1998 and 2000. It's last title game appearance was in 2013.

The Bolts went 11-7 last year.

"Coming into the season I knew the league was a little down," Rohrbaugh said. "We had our eyes on the prize the whole time. Thank goodness we were playing our best baseball at the end of the year. We had a lot of guys that stepped up and passed the torch every game. I wouldn't say we have a No. 1 guy on the pitching staff but anybody can step up. It's probably my deepest team in five years at Littlestown."

Matt Allibone is a sports reporter for GameTimePA. He can be reached at 717-881-8221, mallibone@ydr.com or on Twitter at @bad2theallibone.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: After disappointing title loss, baseball coach hopes team learns lesson from his career


