Soccer

Jan Kuchta puts ball off defender and into the back of the net for an own goal to give the Czech Republic a 2-1

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJan Kuchta struck again, this time off a...

UEFA Nations League: Time to bet on underdog Croatia vs. France? I FOX BET LIVE

Croatia will look to avenge France in a rematch of the 2018 World Cup Final. The question remains: is it time to bet on Croatia against a strong duo in Kylian Mbappé, who just made the soccer equivalent of LeBron James' "The Decision" by staying with Paris Saint-Germain, and Karim Benzema? Doug McIntyre and David Mosse share their best bets in this rematch.
UEFA Nations League: Take Germany in revenge game vs. England I FOX BET LIVE

Tottenham's Harry Kane vs. FC Bayern Munich's Leon Goretzka. Germany will look to seek revenge England in a potential 2022 World Cup Final or later round matchup. Germany previously lost to England in the Round of 16 during the 2020 Euros. State of the Union's David Mosse explains why bettors should take Germany in a revenge game at home.
Jan Kuchta
Czech Republic and Spain draw 2-2 in back and forth thriller I UEFA Nations League

Czech Republic and Spain tied 2-2 in their UEFA Nations League matchup. Czech Republic went ahead 1-0 in the fourth minute thanks to Jakub Pesek. Then Gavi answered for Spain just before half. A breakdown caused Jan Kuchta to break out and chip in for the 2-1 Czech lead, before fired a Íñigo Martínez header into the crossbar and in to tie it in the 90th minute for Spain.
Denmark upsets France with 2-1 comeback win I UEFA Nations League

Denmark defeated defending World Cup champion France 2-1 with a comeback victory. Andreas Cornelius came off the bench to deliver the two goals for Denmark that ended up being the difference. The substitute came on after Karim Benzema converted a beautiful goal for France.
