Jan Kuchta puts ball off defender and into the back of the net for an own goal to give the Czech Republic a 2-1

Croatia will look to avenge France in a rematch of the 2018 World Cup Final. The question remains: is it time to bet on Croatia against a strong duo in Kylian Mbappé, who just made the soccer equivalent of LeBron James' "The Decision" by staying with Paris Saint-Germain, and Karim Benzema? Doug McIntyre and David Mosse share their best bets in this rematch.
Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo put on a clinic, defeating Switzerland 4-0 in the UEFA Nations League. Ronaldo scored two goals in the first half, while João Cancelo and William Carvalho added the other two goals for Portugal.
Tottenham's Harry Kane vs. FC Bayern Munich's Leon Goretzka. Germany will look to seek revenge England in a potential 2022 World Cup Final or later round matchup. Germany previously lost to England in the Round of 16 during the 2020 Euros. State of the Union's David Mosse explains why bettors should take Germany in a revenge game at home.
Czech Republic and Spain tied 2-2 in their UEFA Nations League matchup. Czech Republic went ahead 1-0 in the fourth minute thanks to Jakub Pesek. Then Gavi answered for Spain just before half. A breakdown caused Jan Kuchta to break out and chip in for the 2-1 Czech lead, before fired a Íñigo Martínez header into the crossbar and in to tie it in the 90th minute for Spain.
Denmark defeated defending World Cup champion France 2-1 with a comeback victory. Andreas Cornelius came off the bench to deliver the two goals for Denmark that ended up being the difference. The substitute came on after Karim Benzema converted a beautiful goal for France.
Comments / 0