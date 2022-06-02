Jan Kuchta puts ball off defender and into the back of the net for an own goal to give the Czech Republic a 2-1

Czech Republic and Spain tied 2-2 in their UEFA Nations League matchup. Czech Republic went ahead 1-0 in the fourth minute thanks to Jakub Pesek. Then Gavi answered for Spain just before half. A breakdown caused Jan Kuchta to break out and chip in for the 2-1 Czech lead, before fired a Íñigo Martínez header into the crossbar and in to tie it in the 90th minute for Spain.

UEFA ・ 5 HOURS AGO