Popular Maine Pan-Asian Restaurant Opening Augusta Location
By Cooper Fox
3 days ago
If you have just moved to the State of Maine from elsewhere, one thing you'll quickly realize is that the diners of Maine are fiercely loyal to their favorite restaurants. When they find a place they love, they really love it and they will do all they can to tell everyone...
Our Executive Chef JP Dupois presents a special in the Broad Arrow Tavern for The Maine Oyster Festival! The Tavern will be featuring a special oyster meal that we hope will win the People’s Choice Award! The special will be Oyster “po’ boy” sliders featuring Fried Oysters, Shredded cabbage, Hoisin spiked Mayo with an Apple ginger slaw.
There have been a lot of comings and goings in the world of restaurants in Maine over the last couple of years. Most of that is smaller restaurants that have had to close their doors due to the effects of the pandemic, or an employee shortage that has left business owners stretched thin. While the critical effect on small businesses has been noticeable, the same effects have been less noticeable on chain restaurants. Very few chain locations have closed in Maine as they somehow continue to manage the turbulent waters of a workforce shortage. But that doesn't seem to be the case for the Wendy's location on Route 1 in Scarborough, as they have officially closed for good.
BATH, Maine — The large crowd cheered as the Virginia took to the air, and, finally, to the water. The 58-foot wood sailing ship, built by volunteers over the past 13-years, was hoisted into the air by two cranes, then slowly swung away from shore and gently lowered into the Kennebec River. The launch was the culmination of many years of planning, research, and fundraising, as well as hands-on woodworking to bring the Virginia to life.
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As free at-home COVID-19 tests sites become available, Northern Light Health Eastern Maine Medical Center says they see an opportunity to adjust some of their testing resources. Sunday, June 5 at 11 a.m. the Swab’n Go COVID-19 test near the Bangor International Airport will close.
Maine's acclaimed Tinder Hearth bakery only makes its wood-fired pizzas twice a week, so demand for its pre-ordered pies was already going to be high. But owners Lydia Moffett and Tim Semler have been so overwhelmed with phone calls (yes, people still do that) that they've since switched to a pizza lottery. The winners get to order a pizza — and the non-winners get to try again the next week.
DAMARISCOTTA, Maine — The Hannaford on Main Street in Damariscotta recalled all frozen pizzas and a variety of other frozen foods on Friday, according to a Hannaford news release. Foods falling under the above categories that were purchased between 6 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, and 11 a.m. Thursday, June...
ORONO, Maine — A cornerstone Orono restaurant is looking for a new place to conduct business. The Common Loon Pub Public House in Orono announced they will no longer be operating at their current Main Street location as of June 11. The English-style pub is known for its welcoming...
There is always plenty to do around Maine and this weekend June 4-5th, 2022 is no exception. Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is sponsoring a free fishing weekend this weekend across Maine. No fishing license is required to fish this weekend June 4th and 5th in Maine unless you have a suspended or revoked driver's license. This free fishing event is offered twice a year and the last time it was offered was in February so if you missed out now is your chance to try your luck catching your dinner.
Portland made a quick about face after learning that trying to please everyone usually doesn't work. Food trucks along the Eastern Prom have grown in popularity over the past few years. Some of that popularity was spurred by Covid when food trucks were the perfect safe distanced night out. But problems came with so many food trucks. Noise, parking, and trash quickly became problems Portland has been trying to fairly deal with.
SOUTHWEST HARBOR— Out of several applicants, Sarah Phelps of Southwest Harbor was chosen to represent the state of Maine in the Miss Earth USA beauty pageant. The Mount Desert Island High School graduate will wear the Maine sash at the beauty pageant that is set to take place in Orlando, Fla. Phelps will be there for the entire week leading up to when Miss Earth USA will be televised on Jan. 7, 2023.
Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Visiting Fenway Park is always a thrill, but there are other ways to enjoy the boys of summer. Among the pros, the AA Portland Sea Dogs (milb.com/portland) play at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine. We also love the community feel of the Futures League (thefuturesleague.com) games. Seats are close to the field, kids burn their excess energy with silly activities, and there’s something eternally optimistic about the college players who all think they will make it to the show. Even with the Woosox in the same town, the Worcester Bravehearts (worcesterbravehearts.com) pull in the crowds at Hanover Insurance Park. For the cream of the collegiate crop, catch one of the Cape Cod Baseball League (capecodbaseball.org) matchups.
GORHAM, Maine — Fans of a new vegan place that started out as a food truck are rushing to get a fix of Curbside Comforts at their new brick and mortar in Gorham. Trent Grace and his wife Suzanne are ready to roll at their new shop, the open sign is now up.
ROCKPORT−Brother Shucker is a new fixture in Rockport and beyond the cheeky name, the food truck offers something no other food truck in the Midcoast has ever offered: fresh, raw oysters shucked on site. Zak Kuras moved to Maine in 2016 and started oyster farming on the Damariscotta River,...
As you walk into Walmart, you do not expect to be confronted with raw truth and honesty. A fleeting moment that goes right through you and you are impacted by it for the rest of the day. Dear Lady in Aisle 10,. As I walked down to the make up...
A home AND an island for under $400,000? What's the catch?. First, let's tell you all about this fabulous island and home. According to WCVB, the island is Duck Ledges Island northeast of Bar Harbor along the coast. There are no trees so the views of the Gulf of Maine are pretty spectacular.
The sweetest day in Maine is just three weeks away!. After two years of COVID canceling the things we love, left and right, we have some wonderful news that will get you fired up. On Saturday, June 25th, the town of Dover-Foxcroft, becomes the Whoopie Pie capital of the world...
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine (WABI) - Kirsten Beverley-Waters is on a mission. The Old Orchard Beach motivational speaker, Yoga Medicine teacher, fitness coach and author is preparing to break both the men’s and women’s world records for most consecutive days running 50 kilometers. Their path stretches 1,100 kilometers,...
Have you ever seen a lobster monster truck? You'll get your chance when The Renegade Monster Truck Tour makes a stop a the Topsham Fairgrounds and "Crushstation" a Maine made lobster monster truck will be part of the show. Greg Winchenbach of Jefferson, Maine brought his idea of a lobster...
Coastal Maine has recently seen a series of older hotels transformed for more sophisticated visitors. Now it’s becoming yet another hipster haven this summer with the mid-June opening of The Wanderer in Kennebunk. Located near some of Maine’s best beaches, this 17-cottage resort has a pool lounge, “free breakfast goodie bags,” and classic cruiser bikes for guest use. As a cue for the kind of traveler who should come, there’s a 1965 Land Rover Series ll 88 packing surfboards and parked on the property, an irresistible Instagram backdrop.
A construction worker was killed in Rockland, Maine on Saturday after a carport he'd been working with a crew to remove collapsed on him. The Portland Press Herald reported that Kendall Ross, 37, of Rockland, had been working to remove a carport from a residence on Crescent Street when a beam supporting the structure that connected it to the house on the property collapsed after it was cut around 8:20 a.m.
