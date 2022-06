Salvation, thy name is Nikita Kucherov. Also, Victor Hedman, Steven Stamkos and Andrei Vasilevskiy. Ondrej Palat scored the winning goal, and the Lightning’s stars shined brightest when their hopes seemed the most dim in a 3-2 victory over the Rangers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference final Sunday at Amalie Arena.

TAMPA, FL ・ 35 MINUTES AGO