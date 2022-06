LOOMIS (CBS13) — Jenna Birch is trying to break a habit. The Del Oro senior thinks about keeping her foot down, keeping her hands together before checking off a box: getting on base. Birch has been checking off boxes like that her whole life. “It started when I was about two,” she explains. As a toddler, Birch was rolling clothes up into a ball and trying to throw strikes. In a lot of ways, softball is in her very DNA. Jenna’s mom played for Oklahoma and her aunt competed for Middle Tennessee State. The family has a championship pedigree with Del Oro...

