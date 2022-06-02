Historic Schomp family mansion hits the market

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Want to own a piece of Denver history? You’ll need roughly $3 million to make it happen.

The Schomp Mansion, well known for its historical ties to the longstanding car dealership operation in the metro, is selling in Denver’s Cap Hill neighborhood to the tune of $2.895 million.

The home is being listed by milehimodern , and comes with five bedrooms and six bathrooms. It includes sunrooms, courtyard views, a great room, a traditional library and a cigar room turned bar.

Here is a description from milehimodern’s release on the mansion hitting the market:

“This home’s history begins in the late 1800s and maintains its heritage as the Schomp Mansion, as the entire property was reimagined by architect Ralph Schomp in the 1970s. The Schomps — a staple name in the Denver community — reinvented the layout of the property, creating separate living quarters for each member of the family. Now, modern-day residents and guests are dazzled by the home’s blend of classic architecture and modern, eclectic style. Expansive formal spaces, such as the living area and formal dining room, invite endless gatherings with a backdrop of custom finishes throughout.”



























































































The photos of the historical home are courtesy of Nate Pola with milehimodern.

