Washington, DC

Great Garden Haul 2022 Vol. Three – Mulberries!

By Prince Of Petworth
popville.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to Gretchen for sending: “Mulberries! Thousands of mulberries! This year we’ve put up netting to catch them and are offering...

www.popville.com

Cuisine Noir Magazine

Brandon Byrd’s Frozen Custard & Vintage Charm Attracts Lines to Goodies New Virginia Home

Pictured: Brandon Bryd | Photo credit:Phyllis Armstrong. Uplifting sounds of gospel music fill the air in the block where Goodies Frozen Custard & Treats stands in Old Town Alexandria. The line of customers winds from the service window down the stairs and along the sidewalk at 200 Commerce Street on a Sunday in June. The frozen custard shop housed in a historic building in Virginia started attracting crowds from the moment it opened Memorial Day weekend.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
themunchonline.com

6303 Walden Woods Ct

Stunning, naturally well-lit 5Bd/4.5Bth home situated on quiet cul de sac in the heart of Mclean! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this stunning 5Bd/4.5Bth home situated on a quiet cul de sac in the heart of Mclean. Located in one of Northern Virginia's most desirable school districts. Open concept living/dining area with beautiful Hardwood floors, large windows, recessed lighting, with ceiling fans throughout. The main level features a luxury family room with a stone fireplace, a large office with french doors, and a formal living room. Large deck overlooking the beautiful backyard patio and pond – Perfect place to relax and entertain. Enjoy cooking your meals in this huge gourmet kitchen equipped with premium stainless steel appliances, gorgeous granite countertops, and lots of cabinets for storage. Top-level features 4 large bedrooms, a master suite with high vaulted ceilings, an enormous walk-in closet, and a spa-like bathroom. Fully finished basement with entertainment room, kitchen, and a bonus room. Beautifully landscaped yard. Enjoy cherry blossom right at home! Large driveway with a two-car garage. Seconds away from Linway Park w/soccer, baseball, and tennis. Steps to Starbucks, Safeway, and plenty more shopping and dining options. Easy access to 495, 123, 66, GW Pkwy. Minutes to DC. Pets welcome. $60 non-refundable App Fee. Please email Renters Warehouse at leasing@rwdcnova.com for more information or to schedule a viewing or call at (571) 297-2775.
MCLEAN, VA
popville.com

Your Afternoon Animal Fix – AdoPtville

If you have any animal/pet photos you’d like to share for the regular fix please send an email to princeofpetworth(at)gmail(dot)com with ‘Animal Fix’ in the title and say the name of your pet and your neighborhood. AdoPtville is run by a volunteer who compiles these pets weekly from local shelters.
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Sweet City Ride

Thanks to Susie for sending from the Palisades. For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser. driving dangerously, Trinidad. “trying to parallel park”. Prince Of Petworth Today at 10:05am. Thanks...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington, DC
Lifestyle
City
Washington, DC
northernvirginiamag.com

The 10 Best Places to Shop and Dine in Clifton, a National Historic District

In 1985, the entire town of Clifton was designated a National Historic District, a result of its efforts to restore and preserve 62 charming Victorian buildings built between 1880 and 1910. Clifton’s population—264 people in 2019—gives you a sense of how small the place is, and yet it has a mighty collection of dining and shopping establishments. Plus, the town has claimed some notable residents: Jeff Arch wrote his famous screenplay for Sleepless in Seattle in Clifton. Theater legend Helen Hayes spent summers here. Today, you’ll see residents gathering in the town square and stopping by Clifton’s shops and restaurants. “The town attracts people interested in preserving the history and the community that’s there,” says Clifton Mayor Bill Holloway. Here’s how to check out all Clifton has to offer.
CLIFTON, VA
mocoshow.com

Ladurée Paris Now Open in Bethesda

Ladurée Paris, located at 4808 Bethesda Ave, is now open. Permanent signage was installed on the building earlier this spring and on May 16th we were told that the French café and pastry shop would be opening in approximately two weeks. Ladurée Paris has U.S. locations in New York City, Los Angeles, Miami, and currently has a pop-up/kiosk location inside of Montgomery Mall.
BETHESDA, MD
Inside Nova

For sale in Falmouth: A house with a homemade mountain and cave

A house for sale in southern Stafford recently made an appearance on the Zillow Gone Wild Instagram page for its unusual manmade "mountain" and cave. Unfortunately, no photos from inside the cave appear on the Realtor.com listing. Realtors: Share your open house events in our events calendar.
FALMOUTH, VA
popville.com

Waffle Panini Alert

“You can’t work in the historic Waffle Shop (508 K Street, NW) and not have a waffle sandwich. Our waffle panini with mortadella, pistachio, and house made chips is the perfect meld of Waffle Shop meets Stellina.”. City Ridge: French Open Watch Party This Sunday!. PoP Sponsor Today at...
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

“Tatte coming to 14th!!”

Thanks to Patrick, Rich and Sarah for sending last night: “spotted on 14th this evening!! Tatte coming soon!!”. Check out Tatte Bakery and Cafe’s menu here and stay tuned for an opening date. 14th and W Street, NW. driving dangerously, Trinidad. “trying to parallel park”. Prince Of Petworth...
WASHINGTON, DC
gratefulweb.com

Smithsonian Folklife Festival Returns to the National Mall With Free Evening Concerts

The 2022 Smithsonian Folklife Festival, returning to the National Mall June 22–27 and June 30–July 4 after a two-year hiatus, will present free performances by musicians steeped in traditions that span the globe. After daytime activities wrap at 6 p.m., the festival transforms into a lively music venue and outdoor movie theater. These events are free and open to the public and will be presented on the Ralph Rinzler Main Stage located on the National Mall between Seventh Street and 12th Street. In addition, the selected concerts will be livestreamed on the festival’s YouTube channel. Food is available for purchase at the festival’s concessions or visitors can bring their own and enjoy a picnic on the National Mall.
WASHINGTON, DC
thedcpost.com

Best Weight Loss Centers in Washington DC: Get Top Guidance

“Eat less. Exercise more.” The classic recipe might seem simple but it surely is not easy to follow. Safe and healthy loss of weight requires dedication. But that is not enough; you also need an expert to point you in the right direction. Here are the best weight loss centers in Washington DC.
WASHINGTON, DC
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
arlingtonmagazine.com

Enjoy the ‘High Life’ At These Rooftop Bars

The breeze. The view. The cocktails. Nothing quite beats a rooftop bar on a warm day, and Arlington has no shortage of spots to check out. Here are some of the area’s best:. Snag a view of the Courthouse skyline at this nearly 12-year-old haunt that doles out frosé, key lime crushes, Topo Chico hard seltzer and a dozen beers on draft. While you’re sipping, consider nibbling on an onion blossom, served with chipotle mayo, or carnitas tacos with shredded pork. // 2424 Wilson Blvd., Arlington (Courthouse)
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
thetrek.co

In the Blink of an Eye

As I left Harpers Ferry I couldn’t help but to be excited. Psychologically, I was on a high because I knew the next state to tackle was West Virginia. It’s the shortest state to hike, and each state I complete, is one closer to Maine. Eternity is forever...
northernvirginiamag.com

These Northern Virginia Restaurants Have the Best Outdoor Seating

With warmer weather becoming more and more persistent each day, what better way to celebrate than to eat your favorite meals outdoors? Northern Virginia is home to some of the most beautiful foliage, lakes, and city landscapes, making it the perfect place for outdoor dining. Here are our favorite NoVA restaurants for dining outside in lovely weather.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
luxuryrealestate.com

10 GREY PEBBLE COURT

FALL IN LOVE WITH THIS INCREDIBLE DARNESTOWN HOME situated on 1.2 acres of gorgeous property. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac and featuring 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, an upgraded kitchen and a walkout basement with a bedroom, full bathroom and second kitchen. Outside will feel like a private retreat with decks, patios and porches overlooking the breathtaking yards with berry bushes and an apple tree. As soon as you step into the foyer, you are captivated by the charm and beauty of this home, from the spacious two-story foyer to the beautiful floorpan with walls of windows allowing the natural light to flood in. The gourmet kitchen was renovated in 2019 has a large island, granite countertops, stainless appliances and a charming breakfast room with glass doors leading to the porch and overlooking the yard. The family room is located right off of the kitchen and includes a beautiful wood-burning fireplace. The main level is complete with a formal living room and dining room, perfect for entertaining, a main level study and a large mudroom located directly off the 2-car garage. The upper level features a huge Owners' Suite with vaulted ceilings, a dressing room and spa bathroom for all your pampering needs and a double walk in closet. There are four additional Bedrooms and two additional full Bathrooms upstairs. The walk-out lower level includes a second kitchen with a bar, a large rec room, a bedroom, full bathroom and a bonus room, as well as plenty storage. Outside will feel like a private retreat with breathtaking grounds and extensive hardscape and landscape. Whole house generator and 10 yr new roof. Walking distance to Seneca Ridge Trail, Windridge Winery and close to Darnestown Pool and Racquet Club. This is truly a must see!
DARNESTOWN, MD
popville.com

“DC Architect?”

Looking for recommendations on licensed DC architects for a small kitchen remodel. Evidently DC requires architectural drawings to pull a permit. Any clue what the typical cost would be for such work- is it priced per job or hourly?”. coffee, Restaurants, U Street. “Tatte coming to 14th!!”. Prince Of Petworth...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Gordon Ramsay to open 'bottomless' pizza restaurant in DC

WASHINGTON - World-famous chef Gordon Ramsay is bringing a new restaurant to D.C. that is a dream come true for pizza lovers. The restaurant, which will be called Street Pizza, is expected to open in D.C. sometime during the winter of 2022. It will be located at 501 7th Street Northwest, in D.C.’s East End neighborhood, and will be a short walk away from Capital One Arena and Chinatown.
WASHINGTON, DC
Source of the Spring

Willie T’s Seafood Shack to Open This Month

Willie T’s Seafood Shack is set to open this month in the former home of Andy’s Restaurant at 9326 Georgia Ave. in Silver Spring, according to a report from Bethesda Beat. The location was supposed to open in April, but the opening date has been a “moving target,” John Tang, manager of Willie T’s in Springfield, Va., said to Bethesda Beat last month.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Fairfax Times

Oliver receives a second chance

He’s sweet...he’s handsome....and he has a brand new hip thanks to Friends of the Fairfax County Animal Shelter and the community who supports Friends. As the nonprofit fundraising partner of the Fairfax County Animal Shelter, Friends is so grateful to have been able to help out Oliver with a FHO surgery to relieve his pain and discomfort.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

