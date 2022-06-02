Motorists help Gustine fill the boot for MDA

The Manteca Crossroads Watermelon Street Faire is one of the largest events in the region and voted among the best events to attend in Northern California. It attracts over 50,000 people every year to celebrate with food, music, vendors, and activities. For over 24 years, the Faire has helped bring the community together in a massive celebration, which in addition to serving our residents and guests, helps generate thousands of dollars in revenue for the City and local businesses. The sponsorship of George Perry & Sons — the West Coast’s top melon brokerage firm — is making watermelon eating, watermelon rolling, and guessing the weight of a watermelon contest possible. Some of the contests as prizes will have — you guessed it — watermelons.

MANTECA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO