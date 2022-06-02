ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gustine, CA

Motorists help Gustine fill the boot for MDA

By SABRA STAFFORD
westsideconnect.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Gustine Volunteer Fire Department took part in Cal Fire Local 2881 annual fill the boot campaign to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association. The volunteers posted up at the intersection of Highways 33 and...

www.westsideconnect.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

Sacramento restaurant evacuated during kitchen fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Fire Department responded to a restaurant fire on Friday morning in the at Ella Dining Room & Bar, according to fire officials. The fire was located in the kitchen hood ventilation system and extended from the floor to the roof of the building, according to fire officials. The fire […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Modesto June 2022 Events

Modesto is the official hub of California. Some of the best restaurants, shows, and events are all in Modesto. In a city of over 218,000 people, you will find incredible museums, art galleries, and points of interest for people of all ages. Whether you are a local, new in town,...
MODESTO, CA
Fox40

Manteca Crossroads Watermelon Street Faire

The Manteca Crossroads Watermelon Street Faire is one of the largest events in the region and voted among the best events to attend in Northern California. It attracts over 50,000 people every year to celebrate with food, music, vendors, and activities. For over 24 years, the Faire has helped bring the community together in a massive celebration, which in addition to serving our residents and guests, helps generate thousands of dollars in revenue for the City and local businesses. The sponsorship of George Perry & Sons — the West Coast’s top melon brokerage firm — is making watermelon eating, watermelon rolling, and guessing the weight of a watermelon contest possible. Some of the contests as prizes will have — you guessed it — watermelons.
MANTECA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Gustine, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

On The Map: Lake Kaweah

With a tip of the hat to a famous writer from Central California, we visit a place with a Native American name that perched and sat on the map. The Terminus Dam was completed in 1962, but it’s history goes way back. In the 20s, that’s 1920s, California was...
mercedcountytimes.com

Merced County Fair Is ‘Back & Bigger Than Ever’

The start of the Merced County Fair on Wednesday, June 8, will mark the return of one of this region’s largest and most beloved community events that was sorely missed during the last two pandemic years. It’s a celebratory sign, if you will, of a return to normal.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Equipment failure leaves thousands in the dark in Monterey County

SEASIDE, Calif. — The power is out for an estimated 3,167 PG&E customers in Marina, Castroville and the outskirts of Salinas, according to the utility's outage map. PG&E did not fully restore service by its original estimate of 11:15 a.m. The utility now expects that to happen by 1:12 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Structure And Vegetation Fire In Sonora

Update at 6:20 p.m.: Air and ground resources have contained a structure fire where the flames spread to nearby vegetation in the 14800 block of Blue Bell Road West, near Wards Ferry and Tuolumne roads in Sonora. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore tells Clarke Broadcasting that crews have extinguished the house fire, leaving it 50% destroyed. Two residents are receiving assistance from the Red Cross. The grass fire was contained first at a quarter of an acre. Several nearby neighbors were evacuated, but all have been allowed back into their homes. According to Kilgore, crews will remain on scene mopping up and cooling hot spots inside the structure. What ignited the blaze remains under investigation.
SONORA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mda#Volunteers#Boots#The Boot#Charity
CBS Sacramento

New Certification Requirements For California Servers And Bartenders Set To Start This Summer

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — By the end of the summer, all of California’s alcohol servers and their managers are required to complete mandatory training and have a valid Responsible Beverage Service certification from the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. The law, that goes into effect on July 1st, gives servers and their managers 60 days meet the requirements under Assembly Bill 1221 and Assembly Bill 82. AB 1221. An alcoholic server is anyone employed at an ABC on-premises licensed establishment who is responsible for checking identifications, taking customer orders, and pouring or delivering alcoholic beverages. The training can be done online and there...
CALIFORNIA STATE
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Injury Motorcycle Collision Reported on SR-99 in Modesto

A major injury motorcycle crash was reported by officials in Modesto on the night of Thursday, June 2, 2022. The incident occurred at approximately 8:40 p.m. on northbound Highway 99 at the Beckwith Road offramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Major Injury Motorcycle Crash in Modesto.
MODESTO, CA
mymotherlode.com

Calaveras County Man Lucky To Be Alive After BBQ Explosion

Wallace, CA – A Calaveras County man suffered burns on the upper half of his body after a BBQ explosion that also scorched the grill, deck, and house siding. The explosion occurred at around 6:30 p.m. at the Camanche Lake Storage facility on Camanche Parkway South, off Highway 12 in Wallace. A report of a commercial building fire and propane explosion near the post office sent Calaveras Consolidated Firefighters, Clements Fire, San Andreas Fire, and CalFire rushing to the scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
ABC10

10 weekend events happening in Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If monster trucks, brunch, or a Filipino fiesta sounds fun to you, then it goes to show there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. The weekend weather will be cooling down, reaching highs in the upper 70s and low 80s with a light breeze....
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Motorcycle Crash on Beverly Drive and Carpenter Road in Modesto

The California Highway Patrol reported a motorcycle accident on Beverly Drive in the Modesto area on the night of Wednesday, June 1, 2022. The incident took place shortly after 8:50 p.m. in the area of Carpenter Road and Beverly Drive, according to CHP traffic officers. Preliminary Information on the Motorcycle...
MODESTO, CA
KRON4 News

Pescadero classroom cougar will not return to wild

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) —  Pescadero High School students were arriving for school to take final exams this week when a wild mountain lion cub bolted into a classroom and hid under a teacher’s desk. There were no people inside the room at the time. A quick-thinking school employee closed the classroom’s door to ensure that […]
PESCADERO, CA
centralvalleytv.net

Multi Alarm Fire Reported at Modesto Warehouse

MODESTO – Firefighters responded to a fire behind a warehouse on McHenry Avenue Thursday afternoon that grew to at least four alarms. The fire was dispatched shortly after 2:00pm to the 4400 block of North McHenry Avenue for a report of a structure fire. Responding crews observed a columns of smoke and quickly requested a second alarm for more resources.
MODESTO, CA
kqennewsradio.com

TWO HOSPITALIZED FOLLOWING FRIDAY NIGHT WRECK

Two people were hospitalized following a Friday night wreck. A report from Oregon State Police said just after 11:30 p.m. a passenger car was traveling west on Highway 42 in the Camas Valley area. The vehicle came to a curve but continued straight. The car left the west lane’s shoulder and came to rest in the ditch along the roadway.
CAMAS VALLEY, OR
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Approves Sale Of Up To 3 Billion Gallons of Water After Declaring ‘Water Alert’

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The City of Sacramento says it has too much water and it’s going to make millions of dollars selling it to other parts of the state, despite already declaring a “water alert” for the summer and doubling fines for water-wasting violators. The city council approved the sale of up to $5 million of its water. The 10,000 acre-feet up for sale is equal to more than 3 billion gallons. That’s 60 million bathtubs full and enough to supply water to 30,000 households for a year. But does this sale send the wrong message with calls for Sacramentans to conserve? “So I...
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Pedestrian Crash on West Main Street in Stanislaus County

Officials in Stanislaus County reported a fatal pedestrian crash on West Main Street in the early morning of Wednesday, June 1, 2022. The incident took place shortly before 2:00 a.m. on West Main Street in the vicinity of Crows Landing Road and involved a Chrysler PT Cruiser. The Chrysler driver, a 41-year-old Winton resident, indicated that they were unable to spot the pedestrian on the road until it was too late.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy