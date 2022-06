• Registration is open for teams for the 10th annual BBQ Battle, June 18, hosted by Oakland County Parks and Recreation and the City of Oak Park. There are categories for both ribs and chicken wings. The entry is $50/team for ribs and $25/team for wings. Competitors may use wood, charcoal or gas. The deadline to register is June 11. The BBQ Battle takes place during the City of Oak Park’s Summer Blast, which includes amusement rides, music, grilling demos, food court and mini-pub at the Oak Park Community Center grounds, 14300 Oak Park Blvd., Oak Park. Teams can download the registration form at OaklandCountyParks.com or call 248-326-4900.

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO