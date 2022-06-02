ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Two workers die under coal pile collapse at Comanche power plant

By Ashley Eberhardt, Krista Witiak, Rachel Saurer, Kate Singh
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

UPDATE: Both workers have died as a result of the coal pile collapse that trapped them both this morning at the Comanche power plant. Their identities will not be released until their families have been notified.

One worker was in their 20s, the other was in their 30s. Crews found the bodies just after 3 p.m. after hours of rescue operation.

Savage, the contracting company the two men worked for, has released an updated statement following the deaths:

“We are devastated that the deaths of two of our Team Members have been confirmed, resulting from an incident that occurred Thursday morning at the coal yard Savage operates and maintains for Xcel Energy at its Comanche power plant. This is tragic for the families, our team, our Customer, and the Pueblo community. We are working with local and federal officials and Xcel Energy to investigate the cause of the accident. We appreciate the emergency responders who aided in rescue and recovery efforts, as well as Xcel Energy for their support. Out [sic] hearts and prayers go out to the families who are grieving the loss of their loved ones, and we are working to provide support for the families and our Team Members at the site.”

UPDATE: According to the Pueblo Fire Department, the two workers were 25 feet up when the incline of the pile gave in from under them. This is still being considered a rescue operation. Rescuers are working through unstable coal and need to be very careful while digging through the surface area. Flight for Life is on standby. Rescue crews are optimistic that the workers can be recovered unharmed. Calls have been made for sonar equipment.

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Fire Department is responding to the Comanche Generating Station where, they say, two workers are trapped in a pile of coal – measured at about 80 feet.

According to Savage, a company that helps safely move and manage essential materials, on Thursday around 8:20 a.m. an incident happened at the coal handling operation managed by the company at Xcel Energy’s Comanche power plant in Pueblo resulting in two Savage team members being trapped in a coal pile.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZXuek_0fycCeLs00
    Workers trapped in coal pile at Comanche power plant / FOX21 Photojournalist Dez Rowe
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ooa0t_0fycCeLs00
    Comanche power plant / FOX21 Photojournalist Dez Rowe
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LXxTV_0fycCeLs00
    Comanche power plant / FOX21 Photojournalist Dez Rowe
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M8UYX_0fycCeLs00
    Two workers trapped in coal pile at Comanche power plant / FOX21 Photojournalist Dez Rowe
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2og0HQ_0fycCeLs00
    Two workers trapped in coal pile at Comanche power plant / FOX21 Photojournalist Dez Rowe

Workers on scene activated rescue efforts immediately said a spokesperson from Savage but contact has not yet been made with either trapped team member.

Xcel Energy released the following statement:

Our thoughts are with the employees of Savage who were involved in an incident at the coal facilities at the Comanche plant today and their families. We are working with Savage and Pueblo County Sheriff’s Department to understand what happened. Savage has served as a long-term contractor partner that operates and maintains the coal yard at Comanche and our other coal plants. Savage manages all of the onsite operations; hiring, training and maintaining staff and equipment and coal operations at the Comanche plant coal yard. Any information regarding the incident and these two individuals should be directed to Savage.

A FOX21 News crew is en route to the scene. This article will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Dog Dies After Early Morning House Fire Engulfs Littleton Home

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Five people escaped an early-morning house fire in Littleton on Sunday morning, but a dog died after not being able to be rescued. (credit: West Metro Fire Rescue) It started just after 6:00 a.m. Sunday on the 12100 block of Cooper Drive, near Simms and Bowles. Firefighters getting on scene reported heavy fire burning through the entire house. Five people were inside and were able to get out safely. Firefighters said several people went back inside to rescue a dog and two tortoises. (credit: CBS) Crews said the fire started under the back deck area and one person inside noticed a bright glow, which prompted them to leave. One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening smoke-related injuries, and other were treated for smoke inhalation and released at the scene.
LITTLETON, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Accidents
Pueblo County, CO
Crime & Safety
Pueblo, CO
Accidents
City
Pueblo, CO
City
Denver, CO
County
Pueblo County, CO
Pueblo, CO
Crime & Safety
Pueblo County, CO
Accidents
KDVR.com

1 man dead in Englewood rollover crash

A pedestrian was killed when the driver of a vehicle hit him at a high rate of speed. 1st same-sex couple to officially be married in Colorado …. Councilor plans $1M suit in fake child abuse claim.
ENGLEWOOD, CO
OutThere Colorado

Missing hiker results in scare on Colorado's pay-to-climb fourteener

On Saturday morning, Alamosa Search and Rescue asked Colorado's mountain climbing community for information related to a 69-year-old man thought to be missing in the area of 14,047-foot Culebra Peak. A Sangre de Cristo range peak, Culebra Peak is unique in that climbing it is highly regulated via a fee from the private land owner, who limits how many people can climb the mountain each day. Because of this, the mountain is known for its remote, rugged feel, with a trail that isn't defined in some areas.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Plants#Coal Plants#Accident#Xcel Energy#Team
FOX31 Denver

Fire near Lake Minnequa in Pueblo contained

UPDATE: The Pueblo Fire Department has announced the fire near Lake Minnequa is contained. Smoke is still visible on the south side of the fire. No structures were threatened. The fire burned approximately 52 acres. UPDATE: There are no pre-evacuation orders at this time, according to Eric Knight with the Pueblo Fire Department. UPDATE: Pueblo […]
PUEBLO, CO
1230 ESPN

Man Arrested for Bomb Threat at Colorado McDonald’s

A man has been arrested for giving a bomb threat at a McDonald's restaurant in Colorado. Who is the Colorado Man Arrested for the Bomb Threat?. The man that was arrested has been identified as 39-year-old Robert Lantz of Fountain, Colorado, a town located just south of Colorado Springs off of I-25.
FOUNTAIN, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fowlertribune.com

Armed homeowner helps detain elusive suspect

On May 26, the Otero County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Pueblo Shooting suspect, Kyle McKenna, of Denver, age 22, in North La Junta after using a reverse 9/11 call. The suspect reportedly drove a stolen white GMC pickup and fled on Highway 50 after a suspected burglary and shooting in Pueblo.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Man suspected of selling drugs to kids in Colorado Springs out of a shop he called ‘WESTSIDE ZATIX’ arrested

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspected drug dealer police believe was targeting children in Colorado Springs is in custody. Police shared some details on the case with the public on Friday, the arrest happened on Thursday. The Metro, Vice, Narcotics and Intelligence Unit, or MVNI, received an anonymous tip about someone selling illegal drugs out of a home. The suspect reportedly referred to his residence as “WESTSIDE ZATIX.” The home was in the 800 block of Santa Fe Street, the neighborhood is just west of Evergreen Cemetery.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy