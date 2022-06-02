Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Jasper, Inland Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-05 19:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-05 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Appling; Bacon A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Bacon and central Appling Counties through 830 PM EDT At 753 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Baxley, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Baxley and Surrency. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
