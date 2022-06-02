Special Weather Statement issued for Beaufort, Coastal Colleton, Inland Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 16:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-03 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. Target Area: Berkeley The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Berkeley County in southeastern South Carolina * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 414 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of Huger, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include: Jamestown and Huger. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO