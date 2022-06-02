Special Weather Statement issued for Beaufort, Coastal Colleton, Inland Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Georgetown; Coastal Horry HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM EDT MONDAY THROUGH MONDAY EVENING BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Coastal Horry and Coastal Georgetown Counties. In North Carolina, Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...Monday. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Comments / 0