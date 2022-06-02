ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, SC

Special Weather Statement issued for Beaufort, Coastal Colleton, Inland Colleton by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-02 16:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-02 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Georgetown; Coastal Horry HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM EDT MONDAY THROUGH MONDAY EVENING BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Coastal Horry and Coastal Georgetown Counties. In North Carolina, Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...Monday. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Appling, Bacon by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-05 19:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-05 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Appling; Bacon A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Bacon and central Appling Counties through 830 PM EDT At 753 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Baxley, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Baxley and Surrency. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
APPLING COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berkeley by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 16:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-03 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. Target Area: Berkeley The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Berkeley County in southeastern South Carolina * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 414 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of Huger, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include: Jamestown and Huger. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC

