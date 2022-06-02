ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

'God save the Queen' played at Paris Jubilee celebration

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritain's national anthem 'God save the Queen' was played before a ceremony to mark the Queen's...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Platinum Jubilee: Queen celebrated at service for 'staying the course'

The Queen was praised for "staying the course" as royals joined dignitaries at a thanksgiving service for the Platinum Jubilee at St Paul's Cathedral. Referring to her love of horse racing, Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell said she is "still in the saddle", even though she was not able to attend.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Menna Rawlings
Hello Magazine

Duchess Camilla surprises in bold dress for the Platinum Jubilee finale

The Duchess of Cornwall has stepped out with Prince Charles to celebrate the final day of what has been the most wonderful weekend of Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Camilla wore a statement emerald green coat dress to enjoy a busy Sunday with her husband Prince Charles. For her accessories, the Duchess opted for nude court heels and a matching handbag which complemented her outfit beautifully. It was the perfect look for the very special Big Lunch event which was held at the Oval Cricket Ground in London.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World War One#Platinum Jubilee#British
Hello Magazine

Charles Spencer shares touching post in honor of the Queen's Jubilee

Charles Spencer joined in as one of the many noted figures to pay tribute to the Queen in honor of her Platinum Jubilee celebration. The Earl Spencer did so with the help of a rare photograph from Althorp House showing the Union Jack flag blowing in the wind. VIDEO: Charles...
CELEBRITIES
Vice

They Come to Give Birth in Secret. They Leave Without Their Babies.

Being single and pregnant is never easy. In Japan, that can be a downright humiliating prospect. Japanese society looks down on single mothers, often denying them full-time jobs and even rental housing. Parents are ashamed if their daughters are pregnant without being married, sometimes cutting them off entirely. Abortions are largely out of the question—women must get their spouse’s approval for the procedure, an almost impossible feat for single women or victims of domestic violence.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
Fox News

Pope Francis declares 10 new saints, including one proposed as 'Patron Saint of Journalists'

Pope Francis declared 10 new saints during the first canonization ceremony at the Vatican in more than two years on Sunday. Among the 10 new saints is Titus Brandsma, a Dutch priest and journalist who was killed in a Nazi concentration camp in 1942. The others include an 18th Century Indian convert known as Devashayam, as well as four priests and four nuns who founded religious orders in Europe, according to the Associated Press.
RELIGION
TravelNoire

Black Pharaohs: Louvre Museum Explores The History of Kushite Reign In Ancient Egypt

If you are in Paris or planning to visit the City of Light this summer, the Louvre Museum is giving its visitors an opportunity to immerse in of the most amazing chapters of Ancient Black History in Africa. Named Pharaoh Of The Two Lands – The African Story of the Kings of Napata, the exhibition in the famous French museum explores the significant influence of Black Pharaohs from the Kush civilization on Egyptian civilization and history.
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

London’s Victoria & Albert Museum Moves Closer to Historic Bayeux Tapestry Loan

Click here to read the full article. London’s Victoria & Albert Museum has signed an agreement with the French city of Bayeux that will see them work together on scholarship surrounding the Bayeux Tapestry, a 223-foot-long work that ranks among the most important pieces of the Middle Ages. The deal, first reported by the Times of London, could put the V&A one step closer to reviving a loan agreement for the tapestry itself, which hasn’t left France in more than 950 years. In 2021, that deal was put in jeopardy when a condition report on the Bayeux Tapestry found that it...
MUSEUMS
Daily Mail

Capturing the pomp and pageantry of the royal jubilees: From the 1897 ceremony for Victoria's 60 years on the throne, to 1977 celebrations marking the Queen's quarter century - the fascinating new archive footage showing the nation paying tribute

This week marks the culmination of celebrations to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, with an array of events planned for the weekend. From Trooping the Colour to a party in front of Buckingham Palace, millions of Britons are preparing to take part. Now, a new film collection released to celebrate...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy