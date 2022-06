(Ames, IA) -- The Story County Sheriff’s Department reports a man shot and killed two women, then took his own life, in a parking lot outside the Ames Cornerstone Church. The names of the three have not been released. The Sheriff’s Department says they received several 9-1-1 calls just before Seven p-m Thursday about the shooting -- which happened in the parking lot of the church on the southeast side of Ames.

2 DAYS AGO