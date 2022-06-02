ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batesville, AR

Youth tennis camps scheduled for next week in Batesville

By White River Now
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKids of all ages can learn and develop the skills of tennis next week as a series of summer camps focused on the sport will be held at the Batesville Community Center. The sessions are sponsored by...

UACCB student receives grant honoring Batesville native, Skip Rutherford

After having a couple of false starts, Rebecca de la Fuente (pictured) said she was ready to put her future first, by attending the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville (UACCB). But as it turns out, there were still obstacles ahead. Fortunately, she is clearing some of those obstacles,...
BATESVILLE, AR
Batesville, AR
Batesville, AR
Obituary: Fanny Elizabeth Girtman Deatonloved

Fanny Elizabeth Girtman Deaton, 75, of Batesville, Arkansas, passed from this walk of life on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. She was born on March 30, 1947, in Cave City, Arkansas, to Roy Girtman and Missie Johnson Girtman. Fanny worked in dietary for a disabled school during her working years. She...
BATESVILLE, AR
Independence County Fair continues; T.G. Sheppard performs Friday

Featured image: The cover of “Midnight in Memphis,” the latest album from country artist T.G. Sheppard, who will perform tonight at the Independence County Fair. A new Petite Miss Independence County was crowned last night at the Independence County Fair. Blakley Anne Marshall was crowned, while Swayzeigh Maryann...
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
Most expensive Memphis neighborhoods--is the price worth it?

(SeanPavonePhoto/Adobe Stock Images) Memphis, Tennessee has 633,104 people and 202 neighborhoods making it the second-largest city in Tennessee. Memphis has a lot of wealthy residents and people who are considered poor based on their income. The per capita income in Memphis in 2018 was $26,704, which is upper-middle-income relative to Tennessee, and middle income relative to the rest of the US. This equates to an annual income of $106,816 for a family of four.
MEMPHIS, TN
17 Best Things to Do in Cabot, AR

Cabot is a small city 20 miles northeast of Little Rock in Lonoke County, Arkansas. With a population of just over 26,376 people, it is one of the smaller cities in the state. Like many small cities in Arkansas, the modest community of Cabot owes its history and existence to the railroad industry.
CABOT, AR
Arkansas State men’s basketball lands D2 transfer Omar El-Sheikh

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Omar El-Sheikh will be the newest Red Wolf in 2022. The transfer from Division II school Assumption tweeted he will be joining Arkansas State Saturday afternoon. The incoming senior from Egypt started 24 games in his only season for the Greyhounds in 2021-2022, averaging a double-double...
JONESBORO, AR
Plant-based foods chef planning for expansion

The wins are building for Alicia Watson, chef and owner of Little Rock-based culinary wellness company Vito and Vera. She said her most recent win on Food Network TV show “Big Restaurant Bet” won’t change her plans to invest winnings to expand her plant-based prepared meals business across the state, including Northwest Arkansas.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Obituary: June Massey

June Massey of Newport, Arkansas departed this life on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at the age of 89. She was born June 19, 1932, at New Castle on Tyne, England and was baptized on July 10, 1932, at St. Stephen’s, Elswick. June was a 1948 graduate of Chiswick Poly Tech School at the age of 16. She attended a business school where she trained as a secretary. June began her secretarial career at Lensbury-Shell Oil Company on the River Thames. In 1953, she and a friend moved to Montreal, Canada where she worked as a legal secretary. June returned home to England in 1954 and worked for a dentist at Bushy Park. She met a young soldier Bobby Clinton Massey, whom she would later follow to the United States, marry and eventually settle in Newport, Arkansas. June began her life in the United States in Reno, Nevada where she worked as a legal secretary and was a blackjack dealer on the side.
NEWPORT, AR
Protect yourself from ticks with these simple steps

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The summer months means tick season. Dr. Jeff Mullins, primary care physician with Methodist Medical Group, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about how to protect against tick bites, along with when to see medical care. Watch the full...
MEMPHIS, TN
Woman reported missing located in Arkansas

Tiffany Leisure (Photo courtesy of Ozark County Sheriff’s Office) A woman missing from the Gainesville area has reportedly been found safe. The Ozark County Sheriff’s Office posted an update on Facebook just before midnight on Saturday 28-year-old Tiffany Elizabeth Leisure was located in Arkansas. Leisure had reportedly taken...
OZARK COUNTY, MO
Strawberry season cut short in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Times up! That’s exactly the case, as strawberry season in Jackson County was cut short. Matthew Davis with the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture said the weather was the main culprit for the early ending. He said the excessive rain plus cold weather...
JACKSON COUNTY, AR
Arkansas school districts working to address teacher shortage

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — School is out, which means the hallways and classrooms of Taylor Elementary in Jacksonville are officially empty. While teachers and students are getting some rest over the summer break, Jacksonville North Pulaski School District (JNPSD) is hard at work. "Statewide, we are experiencing teacher shortages," assistant...
JACKSONVILLE, AR
Construction begins on solar facility in Woodruff County

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – The Arkansas Electric Cooperative Corporation recently began construction of a 122-megawatt solar facility near the site of the former Carl Bailey Generation Station in Augusta. In a news release, officials said construction of the Woodruff County solar facility began in May. “AECC and our...
WOODRUFF COUNTY, AR

