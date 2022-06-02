Youth tennis camps scheduled for next week in Batesville

June Massey of Newport, Arkansas departed this life on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at the age of 89. She was born June 19, 1932, at New Castle on Tyne, England and was baptized on July 10, 1932, at St. Stephen’s, Elswick. June was a 1948 graduate of Chiswick Poly Tech School at the age of 16. She attended a business school where she trained as a secretary. June began her secretarial career at Lensbury-Shell Oil Company on the River Thames. In 1953, she and a friend moved to Montreal, Canada where she worked as a legal secretary. June returned home to England in 1954 and worked for a dentist at Bushy Park. She met a young soldier Bobby Clinton Massey, whom she would later follow to the United States, marry and eventually settle in Newport, Arkansas. June began her life in the United States in Reno, Nevada where she worked as a legal secretary and was a blackjack dealer on the side.

NEWPORT, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO