Republican voters in the June 14 primary face three questions on the ballot

Casting a ballot in South Carolina has never been easier. Recently, new changes to state laws make it easier for all registered voters to actually participate in elections. These laws allow for early voting and for mail-in votes to be done via absentee. That’s right, Colleton residents. You can actually plan ahead and vote. You have more time than ever to have your voice heard in upcoming elections. You can choose who you want to represent you on local, state and national levels and not be confined to voting on the actual election day. Voting is not only a right, but it is a privilege. Traditionally, Colleton elections have low voter turnout rates. Percentages below 30 percent have been registered in recent years. This is unacceptable. We implore all residents age 18 and older to get registered and to participate. This is your community. It is your life. It is your money. Use the privilege that you have and participate in elections. You can vote in the early voting process, by casting your ballot via absentee or by actually going to the polls on election day. Regardless of how you choose to do it, please get involved and choose the candidates who speak to your voice on all of our issues. Colleton County is in the middle of a transition. We are growing. We are trying to thrive. Yet, we are in need of better educational opportunities, both in our schools for our students and for our workforce. We need housing. We need better recreational opportunities in our rural areas. Many of our local elected leaders are working hard to address these issues. Now is the time to look at those offices with open seats and to pick the right candidates for our community. For more information on our upcoming elections, or to learn more about early voting or absentee voting, call the Colleton County Board of Elections and Voter Registration at 843-549-2842 or visit their office, located at 2471 Jefferies Highway in Walterboro.

COLLETON COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO