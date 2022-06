Google's apparently gotten so bad at keeping its Pixel phones under veil that we are almost forced to believe it's all an ingenious hype ploy or public relations' worst nightmare. This week alone saw both of its next-gen flagship phones being posted online, live images and all: a Pixel 7 popped up for sale on eBay before it was pulled down, followed by an early owner flexing their prototype Pixel 7 Pro which they purchased weeks prior on Facebook Marketplace. But as it stands, that ploy or nightmare isn't over just yet, with the Pixel 6a going up for bids — meaning that all of Google's 2022 phones have been publicly outed.

RETAIL ・ 13 HOURS AGO