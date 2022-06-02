ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

Dearborn Police launch “Safe Streets Dearborn” TikTok contest for students

By Press Release
Dearborn Press & Guide
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dearborn Police Department has put a call out for creative Tiktok videos that inspire the community to take seriously the problem of hazardous driving, and...

www.pressandguide.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox2detroit.com

Vigil held for beloved owner of Hutch's Jewelry in Oak Park

OAK PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A vigil was held Saturday for a well-known metro Detroit jeweler who was shot and killed in Oak Park earlier this week. "He kept Detroit iced up. You know Detroit culture." "Great guy very charismatic. Had a great personality. Had a lot of knowledge...
OAK PARK, MI
Dearborn Press & Guide

Thousands awarded to Dearborn students during annual Green Tie Dinner

Kindness has continued with donations, friendships have been rejuvenated, and the annual Dearborn Education Foundation’s Green Tie Dinner has returned to an in-person celebration for the first time since 2019. The DEF held its night, where scholarships were awarded and community volunteers and leaders were honored May 31 at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dearborn, MI
Entertainment
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Dearborn, MI
WZZM 13

Man charged after 2 girls hit, 1 fatally, on Michigan beach

DETROIT — A man has been charged with murder for allegedly driving onto a Detroit beach on Memorial Day and striking two girls, fatally injuring one of them, a prosecutor said. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Friday that Alexander Armond Smith, 23, of Detroit faces several charges, including...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shortstack#The Cityofdearborn Org
Dearborn Press & Guide

Dearborn Heights man’s work van stolen from store parking lot

A Dearborn Heights man’s white Ford Econoline work van was stolen the morning of May 28 from the parking lot of Home Depot, 25451 Michigan Avenue in Dearborn Heights. Security footage shows a suspect parking another van, which was later found to be stolen out of Detroit, next to the vehicle he later stole, which he abandoned after stealing the Ford Econoline van. The stolen van had the owner’s carpentry tools inside.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
The Flint Journal

Man critically injured in Flint crash

FLINT, MI – A man was critically injured when he crashed on his motorized mini bike in Flint. The 43-year-old man was driving north on Norbert Street near Fremont Street when he ran off the road around 9:29 p.m., June 4, the Flint Police Department said. He then hit...
FLINT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Detroit News

Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-75 in Detroit

A crash involving three cars and an electronic construction sign on Interstate-75 in Detroit left a motorcyclist dead Saturday night, police said. A passenger vehicle was traveling in the left lane of northbound I-75 and swerved to avoid a Michigan Department of Transportation construction sign that was on the freeway and swiped a motorcycle in the next lane, according to Michigan State Police. The motorcycle driver was killed in the crash.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Man Arrested After Pointing Laser At Michigan State Police Helicopter

(CBS DETROIT) – An 18-year-old man has been arrested after pointing a laser at a Michigan State Police helicopter on Friday. At about 12:10 a.m. Trooper 2 was on air patrol over Wayne County when they were struck by a green laser. Police say the laser was coming from a black BMW occupied by two people. The helicopter then advised troopers on the ground that the suspect, who was driving the vehicle, pointed the laser several times from a parking lot located near Davison and Conant in Hamtramck. Trooper 2 watched the suspect’s vehicle drive away from the parking lot. According to police, troopers conducted a traffic stop and pulled over the driver of the BMW, and he had a laser device in his possession The suspect was arrested and the vehicle was released to the passenger. In Michigan, it is a five-ear felony to point a laser device at an aircraft. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy