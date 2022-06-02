ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

Fairmont State hosting orientation events for incoming students

By WDTV News Staff
WDTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University will provide several opportunities for incoming freshmen and transfer students to attend on-campus orientation at a Welcome Wednesday or weekend session, in addition to virtual orientations prior to the fall 2022 semester. During the on-campus sessions, students will tour campus and residence...

WDTV

The Bridge Sports Complex hosts GameChanger Tailgate Extravaganza

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Community members of all ages gathered inside and outside the Citynet Center for a night full of free activities to help raise awareness of the opioid epidemic. West Virginia’s GameChanger partnered with the Bridgeport Sports Complex for the GameChanger Tailgate Extravaganza. GameChanger was a program...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Fairmont Senior falls to Logan in the Class AA State Title game

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior matched up with reigning Class AA State Champs Logan for the 2022 Class AA State Championship game. The Wildcats got an early, dominant lead, 5-0 after the first, but the Polar Bears didn’t give up, posting six runs, featured by a three-run fifth inning.
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

$200k gift to WVU aids with service dog training program

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Hearts of Gold service dog training program at West Virginia University is saving the lives of military veterans like Jennifer Gieseke, who still battles the lingering physical and mental effects of her service in the United States Air Force. “I wouldn’t leave my house, I...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Therapy dog arrives at Lewis County High School

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - First Lady Cathy Justice visited Lewis County High School for a “Pup Rally” to celebrate the arrival of the state’s newest therapy dog through the Friends With Paws program. The dog is a Yellow Lab named Jasper. “You are all incredibly special. In...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
Fairmont, WV
Education
City
Fairmont, WV
WDTV

Summer is underway in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport held their 2nd annual ABB Summer kickoff on main street Saturday evening. Summer officially begins June 21st, but in Bridgeport they held their annual summer kickoff Saturday evening. The summer kickoff is filled with fun activities. From live music, to face painting, to a hot...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Bridgeport Storywalk unveils new book for June

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Storywalk unveiled Matt Browning’s book “Chicks and the City.”. “Chicks and the City” will be the book of the month for June. The book is about urban farming and urban forestry. Browning says walking and reading is a perfect combination for...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Greek food festival back with changes for second straight year

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A popular tradition is back in Clarksburg. The Greek food festival has returned for their 20th year but, it’s looking a little different. Chairman of the festival, Steve Sellas said it’s because the format of the old festival was just too much for the number of people they had helping out.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Clarksburg City Council discusses budget at length

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - At Thursday evening’s Clarksburg City Council meeting, the city’s budget was discussed in length during the council comments. With the city in debt, many of the council members shared that they are concerned with balancing their budget. It was agreed upon within the councilmembers...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Clarksburg dedicates street to beloved police officer and pro boxer

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Clarksburg icon Tommy Thomas will now be a part of the community forever. Tommy Thomas Way was unveiled in Glenwood Hills Friday afternoon in honor of the long-time police officer and boxer. Friends, family and public officials were all in attendance. Thomas, at one point ranked...
CLARKSBURG, WV
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
WDTV

Senator Manchin makes statement on death of Nicholas County officer

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Senator Manchin has sent out a press release on the death of a Nicholas County Officer. “Gayle and I are absolutely heartbroken to hear of the death of Nicholas County Deputy Tom Baker. I know our entire state feels this loss, and we are praying for the Nicholas County community and for the recovery of the second Deputy in critical condition. Our first responders, those who are selflessly willing to put themselves in harm’s way to protect and serve our communities, are the backbone of our state and we will not forget their legacy and service to the Mountain State. We extend our deepest condolences to Deputy Baker’s family, friends and colleagues and to the entire Nicholas County community.”
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Fairmont woman accused of stabbing man

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County woman has been charged after officers said she stabbed a man. Officers responded to a report of a personal injury at a home in Fairmont on Tuesday and saw a man laying in a bed with a hole in his shirt consistent with a stab wound, according to a criminal complaint.
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Deputy, suspect killed in Nicholas County shooting

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police said Friday that a shooting incident in Nicholas County turned deadly, claiming a law enforcement officer’s life. Just before 11 p.m., troopers confirmed that a law enforcement officer died who was being taken to CAMC General in Charleston. The suspect also was shot and killed, troopers say.
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Clarksburg City Councilman reacts to sentencing of the man that shot him

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - After a long 20 months, emotionally and physically, Clarksburg City Councilman Jim Malfregeot felt more at ease following the sentencing of Antonio Dejesus the man that shot him and kidnapped his wife and mother-in-law in September of 2020. Malfregeot said that initially, he was just grateful...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Kayla Smith’s Saturday Evening Forecast | June 4, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Saturday! It has been an absolutely gorgeous day today, with mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and temperatures in the low 80s. These conditions will pretty much repeat for tomorrow and Monday, with high temperatures increasing by a degree or two each day. It’s not totally impossible that a little convection creates a pop-up rain shower or two on Monday afternoon, but all in all it will be a mostly sunny day. It’s not until late Monday night into Tuesday morning when a cold front from the west starts to approach the area, pushing in rain by sunrise. This rain is expected to last throughout Tuesday, with thunderstorm potential in the afternoon. Another low-pressure system riding on the end of the first will continue this rain and thunderstorms potential into Wednesday, only ending by the overnight hours into Thursday. Not much rain accumulation is expected, and no thunderstorms should be severe. Temperatures for Tuesday and beyond will hover around the mid to upper 70s, before dropping to the low 70s next Saturday with the arrival of the next rain system.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Kayla Smith’s Friday Morning Forecast | June 3, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Friday! It has been a foggy morning this morning due to the rain from yesterday in conjunction with high humidity and calm winds. This fog is patchy across our entire area, and will slowly be decreasing throughout the morning, and should be entirely cleared by about 10am. After fog clears, we’re looking at a beautiful day today, with decreasing clouds and highs ranging from the upper 60s in the mountains to the upper 70s in the western lowlands. Cloud cover will be very minimal by late tonight, allowing temperatures to drop to the upper 40s, which is a little chilly for a morning at this time of year. Temperatures could be a little lower in the mountains, but at this time no frost is expected. Highs throughout the weekend will be steadily increasing each day, with most of the lowlands into the low to mid-80s by Sunday. Sky conditions will be ideal for outdoor activities, with Saturday looking very clear and Sunday seeing some steadily increasing clouds. Cloud development continues into Monday as a cold front from the west approaches. This approaching cold front will also be increasing the warm, southerly flow into the region, bringing temperatures to the mid to upper 80s in the lowlands. Showers are looking to start to approach the area by late Monday night into Tuesday morning, and lasting throughout the day Tuesday as some cells develop into thunderstorms. Showers are likely to linger into at least Wednesday and temperatures will cool back to the upper 70s.
BRIDGEPORT, WV

