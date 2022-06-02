ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake George, NY

NJ man charged with Leandra's Law after 4 children located in car during DWI stop

By WRGB Staff
WRGB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLake George, NY (WRGB) — On May 28, 2022, State Police in Chestertown arrested Luis F. Gomez, 32, of Union City, NJ for Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated- Leandra’s Law (E felony)...

WRGB

