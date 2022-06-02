NJ man charged with Leandra's Law after 4 children located in car during DWI stop

KNOX, NY (WRGB) — Albany County Sheriff Craig D. Apple Sr. reports a fatal boating accident that occurred on Thompsons Lake in the Town of Knox. At approximately 8:00 p.m. Saturday, a small boat with a male and a female on it capsized on Thompsons Lake. According to the sheriff, after a few minutes struggling with the boat, the female became unconscious. Neighbors on the lake pulled the two onto another boat and rushed them to shore while performing CPR on the female. The female, who was 47 years old, was transported to Albany Medical Center and was pronounced dead a short time later.

