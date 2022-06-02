Final preparations underway for 2022 American Family Insurance Championship

MADISON, Wis. — Final preparations are underway ahead of the 2022 American Family Insurance Championship golf event.

The event, which began in 2016, is returning in its full form at University Ridge Golf Course this year for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, tournament director Nate Pokrass said. Last year, the tournament was held in a limited fashion; in 2020, it was canceled.

“Construction has been going extremely well,” Pokrass said. “Our teams are putting on the final touches now, the weather is outstanding and gorgeous and the week ahead looks to be even better for the weather, but our teams are putting on those final touches as we speak and (we’re) ready to welcome everybody to the course next week.”

Festivities begin on Saturday with the Race for Research 5K run. The Pro-Am Tournament on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday is closed to the public. Gates open to the public for the championship on Friday, June 10.

Since the event began, it has raised around $12 million for area charities, mainly the American Family Children’s Hospital, Pokrass said.

