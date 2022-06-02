ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Pakistani Taliban extend truce with government in Islamabad

By Munir Ahmed Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0fyc7jKj00

The Pakistani Taliban said Thursday they have indefinitely extended a cease-fire with the government in Islamabad, following two days of talks with a delegation of Pakistani tribal elders that were hosted by the Afghan Taliban.

According to Mohammad Khurasani, a spokesman for the outlawed Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan group or TTP, the decision was made after “substantial progress” in the talks with the 50-member team of elders.

He did not elaborate and there was no immediate confirmation from the Pakistani government about the extension of the truce.

The Pakistani Taliban are a separate group but allied with the Afghan Taliban, who seized power in their country last August as the U.S. and NATO troops were in the final stages of their pullout from Afghanistan.

The TTP has waged an insurgency in Pakistan over the past 14 years, fighting for stricter enforcement of Islamic laws in the country, the release of their members who are in government custody and a reduction of Pakistani military presence in the country’s former tribal regions.

Khurasani, the TTP spokesman, said the talks in Kabul would continue in the coming days. There was no statement from the Afghan Taliban, who in the past have only said they offer neutral ground for the talks.

The Taliban in Afghanistan have also been encouraging the new government in Pakistan to reach a peace agreement with the Pakistani Taliban. The previous truce between the two sides expired on May 30. So far, none of the cease-fires have paved the way for more permanent peace.

The Pakistani Taliban have for years used Afghanistan’s rugged border regions for hideouts and for staging cross-border attacks into Pakistan and have now been emboldened by the return to power of the Afghan Taliban.

The group wants Pakistani government forces pull out of former tribal regions of the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, release all the TTP fighters in government custody and revoke all the legal cases against them.

The government in Islamabad, on the other hand, wants the Pakistani Taliban disbanded and for the insurgents to accept Pakistan’s constitution and sever all their ties with the Islamic State group, another Sunni militant group with a regional affiliate that is active in both Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The Pakistani tribal elders were sent to Kabul as intermediaries because under Pakistan’s constitution, the government cannot negotiate — at least not directly — with those waging an insurgency against it.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

UN: Taliban faces threat from Islamic State, new resistance

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers are maintaining close ties with al-Qaida as they consolidate control over the country, and their main military threat is coming from the Islamic State extremist group and guerrilla-style attacks by former Afghan government security personnel, U.N. experts said in a new report.
WORLD
The Guardian

Al-Qaida enjoying a haven in Afghanistan under Taliban, UN warns

Al-Qaida has a haven in Afghanistan under the Taliban and “increased freedom of action” with the potential of launching new long-distance attacks in coming years, a UN report based on intelligence supplied by member states says. The assessment, by the UN committee charged with enforcing sanctions on the...
WORLD
Reuters

Japan's Kishida considers joining NATO summit

TOKYO, June 5 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering attending a summit of leaders from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in late June to spur coordination with the West over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, sources familiar with the matter said. The move would mark an unusually...
WORLD
BBC

Soldiers win legal battle to rescue Afghan interpreter

A group of former British soldiers have won a legal battle to bring their Afghan interpreter to the UK. The interpreter - who the BBC is calling Abdul - was forced to go into hiding when he was turned away from evacuation flights following the Taliban takeover. He had failed...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islamabad#Government Of Pakistan#The Pakistani Taliban#The Afghan Taliban#Tehrik E#Ttp#Nato#Islamic
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens to strike the West: ‘Horsemen of the apocalypse are coming’

One of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top advisors warned that the Kremlin will target western “decision-making centers” if Ukraine uses U.S.-supplied rockets to strike Russia, adding a chilling warning that the “horsemen of the apocalypse” are already on their way. “If, God forbid, these weapons...
POLITICS
Reuters

Russia says Germany is risking European security by 'remilitarizing'

June 3 (Reuters) - Russia on Friday accused Germany of throwing European security into imbalance by "remilitarizing", as Berlin moves to boost its military spending in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. In comments published in German newspapers this week, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Berlin would soon have the largest...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

May 31 (Reuters) - Here is the response by countries and companies regarding purchases of Russian oil since the war in Ukraine started on Feb. 24. Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases, while Group of Seven (G7) nations, including Japan, committed to ban or phase out imports of Russian oil on May 8. read more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
nationalinterest.org

Russia Warns Turkey Against Launching Northern Syria Offensive

The Kremlin's warning comes as Turkey appears to be gearing up for a military operation against Kurdish militia units in two northern cities. Kremlin spokeswoman Maria Zakharova cautioned the Turkish government against launching a military intervention in northern Syria on Thursday, one day after Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced his intention to launch a punitive expedition into Syria targeting Kurdish militia units in two northern cities.
POLITICS
UPI News

U.S. returns more land from former military base to South Korea

SEOUL, June 3 (UPI) -- The United States transferred land from its former military headquarters in Seoul to South Korea, officials said Friday, boosting long-standing plans to turn the garrison into a public park. United States Forces Korea handed over 51,000 square meters -- about 12 acres -- from Yongsan...
WORLD
The Guardian

Outrage as North Korea takes helm of world disarmament body

North Korea skipped the diplomatic niceties for a combative tone as it took the helm of the Conference on Disarmament. “My country is still at war with the United States,” declared Pyongyang’s ambassador, Han Tae-Song. Around 50 countries have voiced their outrage that the nuclear-armed North Korea is...
WORLD
The Guardian

Canada accuses Chinese air force of nearly causing collisions

Canada’s military has accused Chinese air force pilots of unprofessional and risky behaviour during recent encounters with Canadian planes in international airspace. The Canadian aircraft were deployed in Japan as part of a multinational effort to enforce UN sanctions against North Korea, which has faced international penalties over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles programme.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ABC News

ABC News

679K+
Followers
157K+
Post
370M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy