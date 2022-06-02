ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naomi Watts Shares Doctor's Office Selfie to Encourage Women to 'Get Your Lady Parts Checked!'

By Alexandra Schonfeld
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNaomi Watts is reminding her fans about the importance of staying on top of health screenings. The actress, 53, went on Instagram Thursday to share a message with her followers about going in for regular check-ups. "Reminder to get your lady parts checked! 👩🏽‍⚕️🩺," Watts captioned the mirror selfie,...

Guest
2d ago

Most women don't even know the definition of a lady.

#Colorectal Cancer#Cervical Cancer#Pap#The Mayo Clinic
