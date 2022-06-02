ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Evening News host Norah O'Donnell saw her pay 'slashed in half to $3.8M' in latest contract after execs 'tried to lowball her so she'd quit'

By Keith Griffith, Andrea Cavallier For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

CBS Evening News anchor Norah O'Donnell has reportedly seen her pay package slashed by more than half amid cost-cutting at the ratings-bedeviled network.

In April, following reports that she could be replaced, O'Donnell re-signed with CBS News for $3.8 million a year, down from her previous $8 million package, sources told the New York Post.

One source told the outlet that CBS execs gave O'Donnell a 'low ball' offer which they expected her to reject, and were taken by surprise when she accepted.

It follows numerous reports that O'Donnell had clashed with CBS News co-president Neeraj Khemlani, a no-nonsense, budget-cutting exec who had reportedly cast a wide net searching for her potential replacement.

A spokesperson for CBS News referred DailyMail.com to a statement provided to the Post, which denied that Khemlani had sought to replace O'Donnell.

'Wrong again. Neeraj led the effort to retain and re-sign about a dozen of our biggest anchors and correspondents over the last year including Norah O’Donnell and Gayle King – and recruited a few new ones like Nate Burleson and Robert Costa,' the statement said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24zMaR_0fyc6VtE00
CBS Evening News anchor Norah O'Donnell has reportedly seen her pay package slashed by more than half amid cost-cutting at the ratings-bedeviled network

'While there are huge prime time openings elsewhere in the News industry, CBS News has the No. 1 news broadcasts and finished the season with multiple shows including morning and evenings in their most competitive position ever. Apparently, the more false stories the NY Post writes, the better things go for CBS News,' the spokesperson said.

In early April, reports first emerged that O'Donnell had renewed with CBS despite widespread rumors that she might be replaced.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pdlav_0fyc6VtE00
O'Donnell had reportedly clashed with CBS News co-president Neeraj Khemlani

However, there was no indication at the time of the dollar amount on the contract that would see her remain on the anchor desk through the 2024 election and beyond.

In March, speculation ran rampant in the industry that that CBS might axe O'Donnell to her alleged 'toxic behavior' and purported $65,000-a-year wardrobe allowance.

CBS has also fallen consistently behind ABC and NBC in the evening news rankings, a sore spot with execs at the network.

CNN reported in January that Khemlani had reached out to MSNBC host Brian Williams to take over the evening news, but was turned down.

Other potential candidates reportedly included Craig Melvin of NBC and O'Donnell's own former CBS Mornings co-anchor Tony Dokoupil.

But Khemlani denied allegations that he was seeking a replacement, and told Deadline in January that 'we have no current plans to change what we are doing. We're leaning into our strength.'

Sources told the Post earlier this year that speculation about O'Donnell's ousting increased after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, noting that she is the only evening news anchor who didn't travel to Eastern Europe to cover the invasion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Plj4F_0fyc6VtE00
CBS Evening News anchor Norah O'Donnell and the network in April reached a deal to renew her contract allowing her to remain on the anchor desk through the 2024 election and beyond

The insiders claimed that O'Donnell remaining in D.C. has 'taken a toll on ratings.' She eventually traveled to Poland to cover the conflict but many alleged it was 'too late.'

'David Muir, Lester Holt and Anderson Cooper are all in Ukraine. Where's Norah? We are in the middle of a war and she's reporting from Washington, D.C.,' said a source.

'Either she didn't want to go or leadership didn't want her to go. It's bad either way.'

CBS' total viewers sank to 5.1 million during the week of February 28, according to Nielsen ratings. ABC and NBC saw 8.8 million and 7.4 million viewers, respectively.

Prior to the war, O'Donnell was reaching between 5.3 million and 5.6 million viewers nightly.

Others claimed that potential staffing change stemmed from O'Donnell's alleged 'first-class attitude,' which allegedly includes a 'full dress rehearsal' of the newscast half an hour before it airs live.

'The rehearsals are an excuse to blow up packages 15 minutes before the show,' one person told the Post. 'She changes the words to segments. Everyone has a stroke.'

'She's a news actress,' another said, claiming dress rehearsals ahead of newscasts are 'very unusual.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xRmVt_0fyc6VtE00
O'Donnell, seen here with former President George W. Bush for "CBS Sunday Morning,"in April 2021, shared the news of her renewed contract on Friday during a toast with producers at the CBS News facility in Washington, D.C.

A third insider claimed producers have to coach her and 'make her look more human' so that she isn't 'robotic' when she reads.

The insiders also said O'Donnell often chews out her stylists during the rehearsals.

'There was an incident last year in the studio where she ranted about how her bronzer was wrong,' one source told the newspaper, claiming she has been known to bring her glam team to tears.

'We are in the middle of a pandemic and people are dying,' the source added.

Others criticized the anchor over her alleged clothing specifications, citing her annual wardrobe allowance, which they claim is $65,000.

The sources also complained that O'Donnell expects Gucci slides to be waiting in front of her dressing room door so that she can slip them on as soon as she is off set each night.

O'Donnell's publicist Cindi Berger denied the accusations, telling the Post: 'It's a clothing allowance, every news anchor has one. That figure is incorrect.'

Comments / 34

Hortn Lc
1d ago

That's what happens when the ratings drop so does your pay....... start telling the truth maybe things will turn around

Reply
8
Dorrit Sherman
2d ago

They getting pay so much, now we understand why they will say anything, they were told to say, even it is a lie

Reply
4
Stilgar
2d ago

There is no way a person can honestly be objective when they have a salary even close to that amount.

Reply
4
