Saratoga Springs, NY

Richard “Dick” Tetro

By Saratoga TODAY, Obituaries
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSARATOGA SPRINGS — Richard “Dick” Tetro, 78, died surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Saratoga Springs after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Dick resided in Fulton, NY for most of his life. He graduated from Fulton High School in...

