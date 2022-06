If you ever travel State Route 11 in southern Mahoning County, you can’t miss the imposing metal towers of Witmer’s Feed and Grain rising above the side of the highway. Since 1978, the family-owned business has been delivering feed from its state-of-the-art facility on Renkenberger Road which has the capacity to store 2.3 million bushels of grain and manufactures about 100,000 tons of feed a year.

MAHONING COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO