Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

By Jack Pickell
 3 days ago

Showers with highs in the 60s.

David L Ryan/Globe Staff

Showers will hang around for part of the day on Friday, but beautiful weather is expected through the weekend.

Forecasters expect showers during the morning lasting into the early afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 60s.

Saturday and Sunday are expected to see partly sunny skies, comfortable humidity levels, and highs in the 70s.

ENVIRONMENT
