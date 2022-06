The PLT#3 School Board approved the hiring of Bray Architects to begin phase one of multi-phase facilities plan during their May 25th meeting. Discussions on adopting a facility plan for the district have been ongoing for several years with no action taken. Superintendent Heidi Lansing said she felt it was time for the district, “to move on a plan.” She told the board she had some concerns with communication issues with the company but felt they had been resolved. The company will conduct a needs assessment of all district facilities over the summer to begin the process of forming a master plan.

PROPHETSTOWN, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO