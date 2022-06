The Philadelphia Eagles are one of the most interesting teams in the NFL right now. They somehow managed to sneak into the postseason in 2021, and they followed up that achievement with one of the best offseasons in the league. Free agency was largely successful. Philly managed to add guys like Haason Reddick and James Bradberry. However, the draft is where the Eagles really exceeded. General manager Howie Roseman put on a show, landing strong talent in nearly every single round of the draft. The Eagles were essentially perfect this offseason, but there are still some holes that need addressing. Philadelphia would benefit from adding depth at wide receiver, cornerback, and safety before the regular season begins.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO