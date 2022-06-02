13 News at 12:00 p.m.

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wchsnetwork.com

Charleston police obtain warrant for Saturday shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston police have obtained a warrant for a Beckley man following a fatal shooting. Meeko Harris, 23, is wanted for the death of 27-year-old James Daugherty. Police officers responded early Saturday morning to a parking lot located at Hale Street and Kanawha Boulevard for a reported shooting. They found Daugherty with multiple gunshot wounds; he died from his injuries at a local hospital.
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Man dies in downtown Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man has died after being shot multiple times early Saturday morning. Charleston police found James Daugherty, 27, with gun shot wounds at around 2:10 a.m. in the Spyros parking lot located at Hale Street and Kanawha Boulevard. Daugherty was taken to the hospital where...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Community honors fallen Nicholas Co. deputy

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Summersville community is mourning the death of Nicholas County Sheriff’s Deputy Tom Baker. Starting at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, first responders and community members escorted Deputy Baker from Charleston back home to Summersville. Nicholas County Sheriff William F. Nunley and Chief Paul Kutcher stood to salute Deputy Baker as the procession […]
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Summer is underway in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport held their 2nd annual ABB Summer kickoff on main street Saturday evening. Summer officially begins June 21st, but in Bridgeport they held their annual summer kickoff Saturday evening. The summer kickoff is filled with fun activities. From live music, to face painting, to a hot...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Senator Manchin makes statement on death of Nicholas County officer

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Senator Manchin has sent out a press release on the death of a Nicholas County Officer. “Gayle and I are absolutely heartbroken to hear of the death of Nicholas County Deputy Tom Baker. I know our entire state feels this loss, and we are praying for the Nicholas County community and for the recovery of the second Deputy in critical condition. Our first responders, those who are selflessly willing to put themselves in harm’s way to protect and serve our communities, are the backbone of our state and we will not forget their legacy and service to the Mountain State. We extend our deepest condolences to Deputy Baker’s family, friends and colleagues and to the entire Nicholas County community.”
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man wanted for murder in Charleston

UPDATE (June 4 at 5:43 p.m.) — The Charleston Police Department has obtained a warrant for 23-year-old Meeko Harris for 1st-degree murder and wanton endangerment. Harris has ties to the Charleston and Beckley areas, and anyone with information should contact 911. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man died after being shot at a parking lot […]
CHARLESTON, WV
fox40jackson.com

West Virginia shootout kills 1 deputy, leaves another injured

A shooting in West Virginia left a Nicholas County deputy and one suspected gunman dead and another deputy injured Friday night, according to state police. The injured Nicholas County deputy was transported to a hospital for medical treatment, Fox 11 reported. The deputy is believed to have been shot in the leg and is expected to recover.
wchstv.com

Police: Charleston man wanted in connection with Beckley shooting

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Charleston man is wanted in connection with a shooting in Beckley on Thursday that sent one person to the hospital, investigators said. Andrew Wayne Miller, 31, is accused of shooting another man in the chest Thursday just before 6 p.m. inside an apartment on Hargrove Street in Beckley, the police department said in a news release.
BECKLEY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Roane County quilter sews up victory at West Virginia exhibition

CHARLESTON — A quilter from Roane County won a first place in the annual Quilt and Wall Hanging Exhibition at the Culture Center in Charleston. Amy Pabst won for her quilt “Patriot” in the Wall Hanging category. The juried exhibition features 43 quilts and 19 wall hangings...
ROANE COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Former sheriff discusses impact of law enforcement deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Former Boone County Sheriff Rodney Miller recognizes law enforcement agencies deal with an elevated risk of danger daily, but he notes it does not mean it is easy coping with the death of an officer or deputy. “If you’re in law enforcement very long, you’re going...
BOONE COUNTY, WV
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Charleston, WV

The City of Charleston is a haven for history buffs who want to experience a nostalgic travel adventure in the heart of West Virginia. Known as "Charlie West," this city is the capital of West Virginia, an exciting place to visit. Charleston is known for its Neoclassical architecture. You'll see...
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Kanawha County hopes to help kids catch-up more in summer academy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County Schools is set to begin its summer academy for students on Monday. Dr. George Aulenbacher, the Assistant Superintendent of HS/Career Tech Centers for Kanawha County Schools (KCS) told 580-WCHS that around 2,100 students, grades k-12, are signed up for the second-year academy that runs until June 29.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: Scioto County escapees taken into custody

UPDATE (12:28 p.m. on Sunday, June 5): Portsmouth PD says that both escapees have been taken into custody. SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — The Portsmouth Police Department is searching for multiple escapees from the Star Justice Center in Franklin Furnace. Police report that the escapees are knocking on doors and asking to use the phone […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Man arrested after Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Charleston man is in custody for shooting at a home while a woman and her children were inside on Saturday. At 10 a.m., Charleston Police responded to reports of a shooting at North Hills Drive. When officers arrived on the scene they found that multiple gunshots were fired inside the […]
CHARLESTON, WV
The Recorddelta

Trulieve opens medical cannabis dispensaries in Charleston, Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG — Trulieve, one of the largest cannabis companies in the United States, recently announced the opening of two new West Virginia locations. With the addition of Parkersburg and South Charleston - both locations celebrated their grand openings May 21 - Trulieve now operates four dispensaries throughout West Virginia, with another five locations scheduled to open before the end of 2022.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WSAZ

Police Investigate Shots Fired inside Residence

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One man is behind bars following a shooting inside a home in Charleston. According to the Charleston Police Department, officers received the call of shots fired near North Hills Drive around 10 a.m. on Saturday. When police arrived at the scene, they found signs that...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Youngest COVID-related death reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has reported the youngest COVID-related death, a 15-year old girl from Raleigh County. The teenager’s death was included in the state’s COVID-19 death toll as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation....
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

West Virginia Renaissance Festival kicks off with a Pirate Invasion

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)–If you’re a lad or lass who wants to go back to the medieval time period, you need to check out the West Virginia Renaissance Festival in Lewisburg. This weekend kicked off a month-long slate of renaissance activities. This week’s theme was a Pirate Invasion. Festival-goers dressed up to match the theme or […]
LEWISBURG, WV

