Man accused of killing boy, shooting teen denied bond

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A man accused of killing a boy and shooting a teenager on Ventura Drive was denied bond.

Otha Brown has been accused of shooting the two brothers, Adrian, 12, and Onterrio McDouglas, 16. Adrian died after being shot in his upper torso. Onterrio suffered gunshot wound to his shoulder.

Jackson police said a black Toyota Avalon drove up and shot the brothers while they were walking on Venture Drive on Thursday, May 26.

Brown was denied bond and the case was transferred to Hinds County.

