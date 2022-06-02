ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buncombe County, NC

Man charged after deputies seize meth, guns in Buncombe Co.

By Bethany Fowler
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man is facing multiple charges Thursday afternoon after deputies seized drugs and guns in Buncombe County.

According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Artise Cortney James, 44, of Arden, after a months-long drug trafficking investigation.

Artise Cortney James (Source: Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office)

During the course of the investigation, deputies recovered 1.845 pounds of methamphetamine, 1.105 pounds of marijuana, four guns and various drug paraphernalia items.

This investigation began after the sheriff’s office received several community complaints regarding James selling large quantities of methamphetamine in areas of Asheville and Buncombe County.

James was arrested and charged with the following:

  • trafficking methamphetamine
  • possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule ii controlled substances
  • felony possession marijuana
  • maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances
  • manufacture/sell/deliver controlled substances within 1,000 feet of a school
  • possession stolen firearm
  • possession firearm by felon
  • possession of drug paraphernalia

James is currently being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

